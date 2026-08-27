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    Voltatron Buys Kurz Elektronik, Boosts Revenue Outlook Despite Costs

    Voltatron AG accelerates its growth strategy with the planned acquisition of EMS specialist Kurz Elektronik, strengthening capabilities and reshaping its 2026 outlook.

    Voltatron Buys Kurz Elektronik, Boosts Revenue Outlook Despite Costs
    Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
    • Voltatron AG signed an agreement to acquire all shares of Kurz Elektronik GmbH from Prettl Beteiligungs Holding GmbH on August 27, 2026.
    • Kurz Elektronik is an EMS specialist with operations in Germany and Lithuania, generating approximately €14 million in 2025 revenue and employing around 170 people.
    • The acquisition expands Voltatron’s engineering, manufacturing and process capabilities, particularly in cable assembly, plastic injection molding and toolmaking.
    • Voltatron’s 2026 revenue guidance was raised to €54–57 million from €47–51 million, while the operating gross profit margin forecast increased to 41–47% from 37–44%.
    • The EBITDA margin guidance remains at 7–10%, but the IFRS EBT margin outlook was lowered to -4% to -3% due to acquisition-related investments, depreciation and integration expenses.
    • The transaction will be financed 50% in cash and 50% through the issuance of 468,259 new Voltatron shares via a capital increase in kind, subject to Supervisory Board approval.

    The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2026 – Nine Months, at Voltatron is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of Voltatron at the time of the news was 3,9300EUR and was down -3,02 % compared with the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,33 % since publication.


    Voltatron

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    -7,44 %
    -1,63 %
    +8,89 %
    -40,43 %
    +114,21 %
    +89,83 %
    -85,25 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE
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    Voltatron Buys Kurz Elektronik, Boosts Revenue Outlook Despite Costs Voltatron AG accelerates its growth strategy with the planned acquisition of EMS specialist Kurz Elektronik, strengthening capabilities and reshaping its 2026 outlook.
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