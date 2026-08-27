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    Voltatron Acquires Kurz Elektronik, Lifts Revenue Outlook to €57m

    Voltatron is set to reshape its growth trajectory with the planned acquisition of Kurz Elektronik, adding cutting-edge electronics expertise and scalable production capacity.

    Voltatron Acquires Kurz Elektronik, Lifts Revenue Outlook to €57m
    Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
    • Voltatron AG has agreed to acquire all shares in Kurz Elektronik GmbH from the Prettl Group, with completion and initial consolidation planned for September 1, 2026.
    • The acquisition expands Voltatron’s value chain with engineering expertise, electronic manufacturing services, cable assembly, plastic injection molding, toolmaking, and additional production capacity.
    • Kurz Elektronik operates a technology center in Althengstett, Germany, and a scalable manufacturing facility in Lithuania with SMT and THT/DIP production lines, employing approximately 170 people.
    • Kurz Elektronik provides access to proprietary technologies and products in sensors, motor controls, battery management, user interfaces, and IoT applications; it generated approximately €14 million in revenue in 2025.
    • Voltatron has raised its 2026 revenue guidance to €54–57 million from €47–51 million and increased its expected gross profit margin to 41–47% from 37–44%.
    • The transaction will be financed 50% in cash and 50% through newly issued Voltatron shares to Prettl; modernization and integration costs are expected to weigh on profitability, with the 2026 IFRS EBT margin forecast at -4% to -3%.

    The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2026 – Nine Months, at Voltatron is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of Voltatron at the time of the news was 4,0425EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.
    1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,42 % since publication.


    Voltatron

    +0,37 %
    -7,44 %
    -1,63 %
    +8,89 %
    -40,43 %
    +114,21 %
    +89,83 %
    -85,25 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE
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    Voltatron Acquires Kurz Elektronik, Lifts Revenue Outlook to €57m Voltatron is set to reshape its growth trajectory with the planned acquisition of Kurz Elektronik, adding cutting-edge electronics expertise and scalable production capacity.
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