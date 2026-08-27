Voltatron Acquires Kurz Elektronik, Lifts Revenue Outlook to €57m

Voltatron AG has agreed to acquire all shares in Kurz Elektronik GmbH from the Prettl Group, with completion and initial consolidation planned for September 1, 2026.

The acquisition expands Voltatron’s value chain with engineering expertise, electronic manufacturing services, cable assembly, plastic injection molding, toolmaking, and additional production capacity.

Kurz Elektronik operates a technology center in Althengstett, Germany, and a scalable manufacturing facility in Lithuania with SMT and THT/DIP production lines, employing approximately 170 people.

Kurz Elektronik provides access to proprietary technologies and products in sensors, motor controls, battery management, user interfaces, and IoT applications; it generated approximately €14 million in revenue in 2025.

Voltatron has raised its 2026 revenue guidance to €54–57 million from €47–51 million and increased its expected gross profit margin to 41–47% from 37–44%.

The transaction will be financed 50% in cash and 50% through newly issued Voltatron shares to Prettl; modernization and integration costs are expected to weigh on profitability, with the 2026 IFRS EBT margin forecast at -4% to -3%.

The next important date, Interim Group Report as of September 30, 2026 – Nine Months, at Voltatron is on 12.11.2026.

The price of Voltatron at the time of the news was 4,0425EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,42 % since publication.







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