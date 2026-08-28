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    SMT Scharf Publishes H1 2026 Results: Key Highlights

    Amid a challenging mining cycle, SMT Scharf navigates falling sales, restructuring charges and shifting regional demand while pushing ahead with its electromobility strategy.

    SMT Scharf Publishes H1 2026 Results: Key Highlights
    Foto: SMT Scharf GmbH
    • SMT Scharf’s consolidated revenue fell to EUR 33.1 million in H1 2026, down from EUR 50.1 million in H1 2025, amid weak mining investment activity.
    • EBIT amounted to EUR 300 thousand before EUR 1.5 million in one-off restructuring costs related to Germany and China; the EBIT margin was -3.1%.
    • New systems revenue dropped sharply to EUR 8.3 million, while service revenue reached EUR 6.5 million and spare-parts revenue EUR 18.3 million, broadly matching the previous year.
    • China remained the largest market, contributing EUR 21.0 million or 63.4% of revenue; Africa grew to EUR 5.1 million, supported by an order for South Africa’s first battery-powered rail system.
    • New orders declined to EUR 33.1 million, but the order backlog increased to EUR 27.0 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with EUR 21.5 million a year earlier.
    • The company is advancing its electromobility strategy through LEV and battery-powered monorail projects, while confirming its 2026 guidance of EUR 95–115 million in revenue and EUR 1–2 million in EBIT.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SMT Scharf is on 28.08.2026.

    The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 5,9250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,9000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,42 % since publication.


    SMT Scharf

    -0,42 %
    +2,16 %
    -6,69 %
    -15,96 %
    -24,04 %
    -10,90 %
    -55,78 %
    -43,90 %
    -46,85 %
    ISIN:DE000A3DRAE2WKN:A3DRAE
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    SMT Scharf Publishes H1 2026 Results: Key Highlights Amid a challenging mining cycle, SMT Scharf navigates falling sales, restructuring charges and shifting regional demand while pushing ahead with its electromobility strategy.
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