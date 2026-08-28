STRABAG SE Boosts Earnings, Raises 2026 Guidance

STRABAG’s output volume rose by 12% year on year to €9.98 billion in the first half of 2026, reaching €10 billion for the first time at the half-year mark.

The order backlog increased by 27% to a record €35.99 billion, driven by strong infrastructure demand in Germany and international markets.

Earnings improved significantly: EBITDA rose 30% to €560 million, EBIT increased 35% to €174 million, and net income after minorities grew 25% to €119 million.

Consolidated revenue increased by 15%, with particularly strong output growth in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic and Croatia.

STRABAG’s net cash position remained solid at €2.61 billion, although it declined from €3.52 billion at year-end 2025 due to seasonal working-capital needs, investments and acquisitions.

The company raised its 2026 guidance, now expecting output close to €23 billion and an EBIT margin of 5.5–6%, while maintaining its net investment ceiling of €1.5 billion.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at STRABAG is on 28.08.2026.



