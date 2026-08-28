Tough Half-Year, Bold New Strategy: What Happens Next
Despite a challenging first half marked by weaker output and profits, Edisun is reshaping its future through a major acquisition and renewed focus on AI-driven renewables.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Solar power production fell by 16.2% to 61,163 MWh in the first half of 2026, mainly due to unfavorable weather, plant shutdowns and lower electricity prices.
- Revenue decreased by 22.8% to CHF 5.57 million, with Portugal experiencing the strongest negative impact.
- EBITDA declined to CHF 2.5 million, although the EBITDA margin remained solid at 45%; the company reported a net loss of CHF 3.96 million.
- Edisun’s equity ratio fell from 28.3% to 26.7%, reflecting the net loss and currency translation effects.
- The company acquired SMARTENERGY Group AG’s business operations for just under CHF 440 million, expected to increase total assets to at least CHF 783 million and the equity ratio to at least 67%.
- Edisun plans to issue a CHF 40 million, five-year bond at a 3.75% interest rate in December 2026 to finance renewable-energy projects, while focusing on integrating SMARTENERGY and advancing its “Renewables to AI” strategy.
-0,26 %
+1,34 %
+1,61 %
+3,13 %
+186,04 %
+174,80 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte