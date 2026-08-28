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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVita 34 AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vita 34
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    Vita 34: FamiCord sharply lifts operating cash flow in Q2 2026

    In the first half of 2026, FamiCord navigated stable revenues, shifting margins and stronger cash flows, while reaffirming its outlook and growth ambitions.

    Vita 34: FamiCord sharply lifts operating cash flow in Q2 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Group revenue remained broadly stable at EUR 43.2 million in H1 2026, down 0.9% year on year.
    • Operating cash flow improved significantly to EUR 3.4 million, mainly due to a EUR 2.3 million improvement in net working capital.
    • EBITDA declined 13.8% to EUR 4.3 million, while the EBITDA margin fell to 9.9% amid weaker demand and higher costs.
    • The subscription-based revenue share continued to grow, with annual recurring prepayments up 8.5% to EUR 12.5 million, strengthening revenue stability.
    • Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 12.4 million, although the equity ratio weakened to 2.1% due to subdued business performance.
    • FamiCord confirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting revenue of EUR 80–90 million and EBITDA of EUR 9–11 million; CDMO activities and selected international markets continued to show growth potential.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Vita 34 is on 28.08.2026.

    The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 2,8650EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Vita 34

    0,00 %
    +0,70 %
    -3,70 %
    -27,47 %
    -58,48 %
    -41,05 %
    -80,80 %
    +29,91 %
    -57,30 %
    ISIN:DE000A0BL849WKN:A0BL84
    Vita 34 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Vita 34: FamiCord sharply lifts operating cash flow in Q2 2026 In the first half of 2026, FamiCord navigated stable revenues, shifting margins and stronger cash flows, while reaffirming its outlook and growth ambitions.
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