Gerresheimer, Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Bill Sikes - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Nurexone Biologic
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|BYD
|💬
|📰
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
|Marvell Technology
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|98
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|54
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|27
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|23
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|23
|💬
|📰
|Moderna
|21
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares
|+18,61 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Terra Drone Corporation
|+17,35 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Affirm Holdings Registered (A)
|+10,00 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|IREN
|-8,23 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Marvell Technology
|-8,74 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|PayPal
|-13,58 %
|💬
|📰
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -20,72 %
Wochenperformance: -20,72 %
Platz 1
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -2,18 %
Wochenperformance: -2,18 %
Platz 2
BYD
Wochenperformance: -0,10 %
Wochenperformance: -0,10 %
Platz 3
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +1,10 %
Wochenperformance: +1,10 %
Platz 4
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: -12,37 %
Wochenperformance: -12,37 %
Platz 5
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -17,13 %
Wochenperformance: -17,13 %
Platz 6
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -3,14 %
Wochenperformance: -3,14 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +7,75 %
Wochenperformance: +7,75 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -0,05 %
Wochenperformance: -0,05 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +2,83 %
Wochenperformance: +2,83 %
Platz 10
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -7,47 %
Wochenperformance: -7,47 %
Platz 11
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +9,09 %
Wochenperformance: +9,09 %
Platz 12
Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares
Wochenperformance: +16,89 %
Wochenperformance: +16,89 %
Platz 13
Terra Drone Corporation
Wochenperformance: +58,13 %
Wochenperformance: +58,13 %
Platz 14
Affirm Holdings Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +14,47 %
Wochenperformance: +14,47 %
Platz 15
IREN
Wochenperformance: -14,51 %
Wochenperformance: -14,51 %
Platz 16
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: -12,37 %
Wochenperformance: -12,37 %
Platz 17
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -17,13 %
Wochenperformance: -17,13 %
Platz 18
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