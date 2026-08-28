KAP AG Advances Restructuring After Muted H1 2026

KAP AG’s revenue fell 4.6% year-on-year to €133.2 million in the first half of 2026 due to weak demand, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors.

Normalised EBITDA decreased 10.6% to €13.5 million, while the consolidated loss after taxes improved to €5.1 million, compared with €9.5 million in the prior-year period.

KAP is pursuing a comprehensive restructuring programme focused on strengthening sales, aligning production capacity with demand, improving plant efficiency, streamlining holding structures and reducing leverage.

The engineered products segment performed comparatively well: revenue declined 1.3% to €52.6 million, but normalised EBITDA increased 23.5% to €4.2 million.

The flexible films segment reported a 1.2% revenue decline to €55.6 million, while normalised EBITDA fell 10.3% to €10.5 million due to higher energy costs and adverse currency effects.

Surface technologies was the weakest segment, with revenue down 15.2% to €25.2 million and normalised EBITDA falling 58.8% to €0.7 million; full-year 2026 guidance was reaffirmed at €230–250 million revenue and €19–23 million normalised EBITDA, expected at the lower end.

The price of KAP at the time of the news was 1,8625EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.



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