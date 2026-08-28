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    KAP AG Advances Restructuring After Muted H1 2026

    Amid a challenging market and sector-specific headwinds, KAP AG is reshaping its business while navigating revenue declines and mixed profitability across its core segments.

    KAP AG Advances Restructuring After Muted H1 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • KAP AG’s revenue fell 4.6% year-on-year to €133.2 million in the first half of 2026 due to weak demand, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors.
    • Normalised EBITDA decreased 10.6% to €13.5 million, while the consolidated loss after taxes improved to €5.1 million, compared with €9.5 million in the prior-year period.
    • KAP is pursuing a comprehensive restructuring programme focused on strengthening sales, aligning production capacity with demand, improving plant efficiency, streamlining holding structures and reducing leverage.
    • The engineered products segment performed comparatively well: revenue declined 1.3% to €52.6 million, but normalised EBITDA increased 23.5% to €4.2 million.
    • The flexible films segment reported a 1.2% revenue decline to €55.6 million, while normalised EBITDA fell 10.3% to €10.5 million due to higher energy costs and adverse currency effects.
    • Surface technologies was the weakest segment, with revenue down 15.2% to €25.2 million and normalised EBITDA falling 58.8% to €0.7 million; full-year 2026 guidance was reaffirmed at €230–250 million revenue and €19–23 million normalised EBITDA, expected at the lower end.

    The price of KAP at the time of the news was 1,8625EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.


    KAP

    -5,87 %
    +4,17 %
    +6,84 %
    +6,53 %
    -78,81 %
    -86,70 %
    -92,56 %
    +25,53 %
    ISIN:DE0006208408WKN:620840
    KAP direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    KAP AG Advances Restructuring After Muted H1 2026 Amid a challenging market and sector-specific headwinds, KAP AG is reshaping its business while navigating revenue declines and mixed profitability across its core segments.
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