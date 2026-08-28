KAP AG Advances Restructuring After Muted H1 2026
Amid a challenging market and sector-specific headwinds, KAP AG is reshaping its business while navigating revenue declines and mixed profitability across its core segments.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- KAP AG’s revenue fell 4.6% year-on-year to €133.2 million in the first half of 2026 due to weak demand, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors.
- Normalised EBITDA decreased 10.6% to €13.5 million, while the consolidated loss after taxes improved to €5.1 million, compared with €9.5 million in the prior-year period.
- KAP is pursuing a comprehensive restructuring programme focused on strengthening sales, aligning production capacity with demand, improving plant efficiency, streamlining holding structures and reducing leverage.
- The engineered products segment performed comparatively well: revenue declined 1.3% to €52.6 million, but normalised EBITDA increased 23.5% to €4.2 million.
- The flexible films segment reported a 1.2% revenue decline to €55.6 million, while normalised EBITDA fell 10.3% to €10.5 million due to higher energy costs and adverse currency effects.
- Surface technologies was the weakest segment, with revenue down 15.2% to €25.2 million and normalised EBITDA falling 58.8% to €0.7 million; full-year 2026 guidance was reaffirmed at €230–250 million revenue and €19–23 million normalised EBITDA, expected at the lower end.
The price of KAP at the time of the news was 1,8625EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.
-5,87 %
+4,17 %
+6,84 %
+6,53 %
-78,81 %
-86,70 %
-92,56 %
+25,53 %
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte