LAIQON: AGM Backs GROWTH 28 Strategy and Management Board

LAIQON AG reaffirmed its GROWTH 28 strategy, targeting more than EUR 15 billion in assets under management (AuM) by 2028; AuM reached EUR 11.5 billion on 25 August 2026.

The strategy focuses on accelerating organic growth, scaling Asset Management, Wealth Management and Digital Wealth, and expanding internationally.

Digital Wealth AuM increased to EUR 1.5 billion, supported by the white-label partnership with Amundi and the launch of the LAIQON–EU AI ETF on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shareholders approved all nine Annual General Meeting agenda items, with approval rates of up to 96.37%; 49.46% of share capital was represented.

Michael Strafuss was elected to the Supervisory Board, succeeding Jörg Ohlsen, who will leave the position effective 31 August 2026.

First-half 2026 gross revenue rose 63.4% to EUR 23.15 million, while EBITDA improved to EUR -0.29 million; Q2 EBITDA was positive at EUR 1.08 million, and the balance sheet strengthened significantly.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at LAIQON is on 28.08.2026.

The price of LAIQON at the time of the news was 4,8850EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.



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