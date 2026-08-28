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    LAIQON: AGM Backs GROWTH 28 Strategy and Management Board

    LAIQON AG sharpens its course for 2028: stronger growth, rising AuM, digital expansion and a refreshed Supervisory Board underscore its ambitious transformation.

    LAIQON: AGM Backs GROWTH 28 Strategy and Management Board
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • LAIQON AG reaffirmed its GROWTH 28 strategy, targeting more than EUR 15 billion in assets under management (AuM) by 2028; AuM reached EUR 11.5 billion on 25 August 2026.
    • The strategy focuses on accelerating organic growth, scaling Asset Management, Wealth Management and Digital Wealth, and expanding internationally.
    • Digital Wealth AuM increased to EUR 1.5 billion, supported by the white-label partnership with Amundi and the launch of the LAIQON–EU AI ETF on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
    • Shareholders approved all nine Annual General Meeting agenda items, with approval rates of up to 96.37%; 49.46% of share capital was represented.
    • Michael Strafuss was elected to the Supervisory Board, succeeding Jörg Ohlsen, who will leave the position effective 31 August 2026.
    • First-half 2026 gross revenue rose 63.4% to EUR 23.15 million, while EBITDA improved to EUR -0.29 million; Q2 EBITDA was positive at EUR 1.08 million, and the balance sheet strengthened significantly.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at LAIQON is on 28.08.2026.

    The price of LAIQON at the time of the news was 4,8850EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.


    LAIQON

    +1,45 %
    +10,79 %
    +7,41 %
    -1,82 %
    -8,65 %
    -39,25 %
    -45,90 %
    +37,69 %
    -76,71 %
    ISIN:DE000A12UP29WKN:A12UP2
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    LAIQON: AGM Backs GROWTH 28 Strategy and Management Board LAIQON AG sharpens its course for 2028: stronger growth, rising AuM, digital expansion and a refreshed Supervisory Board underscore its ambitious transformation.
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