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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsSLR Group Unternehmensanleihe 9,032 % bis 10/27 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu SLR Group Unternehmensanleihe 9,032 % bis 10/27
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    SLR Group Unternehmensanleihe 9,032 % bis 10/27: Q4 & FY25/26

    SLR Group closes FY 25/26 with solid growth in sales and earnings, while sharpening its focus on efficiency and preparing for higher volumes ahead.

    SLR Group Unternehmensanleihe 9,032 % bis 10/27: Q4 & FY25/26
    Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
    • Q4 FY 25/26 net sales increased 6% year-on-year to approximately EUR 57.8–57.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 4.9 million with an 8.5% margin.
    • Full-year net sales rose 10% to EUR 213.3 million, compared with EUR 194.0 million in FY 24/25.
    • Preliminary adjusted EBITDA for FY 25/26 was EUR 17.7 million, at the lower end of the latest guidance range of EUR 18–20 million; IFRS EBITDA reached EUR 15.9 million.
    • Ductile iron component sales increased to 107 kilotons for the full year, exceeding the original 105-kiloton forecast but falling short of the revised 110-kiloton target.
    • SLR Group is focusing on improving operational efficiency and profitability, particularly at its Elsterheide site, to strengthen margins as volumes grow.
    • For FY 26/27, the company expects total production and sold tonnage of 115–120 kilotons; detailed earnings guidance will be published with the final annual report.



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    SLR Group Unternehmensanleihe 9,032 % bis 10/27: Q4 & FY25/26 SLR Group closes FY 25/26 with solid growth in sales and earnings, while sharpening its focus on efficiency and preparing for higher volumes ahead.
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