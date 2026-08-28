SLR Group Unternehmensanleihe 9,032 % bis 10/27: Q4 & FY25/26
SLR Group closes FY 25/26 with solid growth in sales and earnings, while sharpening its focus on efficiency and preparing for higher volumes ahead.
Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
- Q4 FY 25/26 net sales increased 6% year-on-year to approximately EUR 57.8–57.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 4.9 million with an 8.5% margin.
- Full-year net sales rose 10% to EUR 213.3 million, compared with EUR 194.0 million in FY 24/25.
- Preliminary adjusted EBITDA for FY 25/26 was EUR 17.7 million, at the lower end of the latest guidance range of EUR 18–20 million; IFRS EBITDA reached EUR 15.9 million.
- Ductile iron component sales increased to 107 kilotons for the full year, exceeding the original 105-kiloton forecast but falling short of the revised 110-kiloton target.
- SLR Group is focusing on improving operational efficiency and profitability, particularly at its Elsterheide site, to strengthen margins as volumes grow.
- For FY 26/27, the company expects total production and sold tonnage of 115–120 kilotons; detailed earnings guidance will be published with the final annual report.
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.