Evonik Boosts Drug Delivery with New GMP Lipid Facility in Vancouver
Evonik is scaling up its role in next‑generation medicines, committing major funds to a new lipid-based drug delivery hub in Vancouver, Canada.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Evonik is investing more than CAD 150 million (approximately EUR 93 million) in a new GMP manufacturing facility for lipid-based drug delivery in Vancouver, Canada.
- The project is supported by up to CAD 68 million (approximately EUR 42 million) from the Canadian government’s Strategic Response Fund.
- The facility will produce lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based vaccines, therapeutics, and other advanced medicines, with production expected to begin by the end of 2029.
- Manufacturing capacity will more than triple compared with Evonik’s current Vancouver facility, while quality control and microbiological testing capabilities will also be enhanced.
- The investment strengthens Evonik’s end-to-end global LNP network, supporting customers from formulation development and clinical manufacturing through commercial-scale production.
- Evonik is expanding in a growing market: the global LNP market is projected to reach approximately US$2.7 billion by 2034, driven by rising demand for mRNA and other nucleic-acid therapies.
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