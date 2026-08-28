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    Evonik Boosts Drug Delivery with New GMP Lipid Facility in Vancouver

    Evonik is scaling up its role in next‑generation medicines, committing major funds to a new lipid-based drug delivery hub in Vancouver, Canada.

    Evonik Boosts Drug Delivery with New GMP Lipid Facility in Vancouver
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Evonik is investing more than CAD 150 million (approximately EUR 93 million) in a new GMP manufacturing facility for lipid-based drug delivery in Vancouver, Canada.
    • The project is supported by up to CAD 68 million (approximately EUR 42 million) from the Canadian government’s Strategic Response Fund.
    • The facility will produce lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based vaccines, therapeutics, and other advanced medicines, with production expected to begin by the end of 2029.
    • Manufacturing capacity will more than triple compared with Evonik’s current Vancouver facility, while quality control and microbiological testing capabilities will also be enhanced.
    • The investment strengthens Evonik’s end-to-end global LNP network, supporting customers from formulation development and clinical manufacturing through commercial-scale production.
    • Evonik is expanding in a growing market: the global LNP market is projected to reach approximately US$2.7 billion by 2034, driven by rising demand for mRNA and other nucleic-acid therapies.



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    Evonik Boosts Drug Delivery with New GMP Lipid Facility in Vancouver Evonik is scaling up its role in next‑generation medicines, committing major funds to a new lipid-based drug delivery hub in Vancouver, Canada.
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