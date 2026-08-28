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    Allane Mobility Group: All Key Metrics Up in H1 2026

    Allane Mobility Group accelerated its growth in H1 2026, boosting contracts, revenues and earnings while confidently reaffirming its ambitious full-year guidance.

    Allane Mobility Group: All Key Metrics Up in H1 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Allane Mobility Group’s contract portfolio grew by 10.2% to 172,900 contracts by June 30, 2026.
    • The Captive Leasing segment expanded particularly strongly, with contracts rising by 30.8% to 76,500.
    • Consolidated operating revenue increased by 19.0% to EUR 324.3 million in H1 2026.
    • Consolidated revenue rose by 23.4% to EUR 488.8 million, while vehicle sales revenue increased by 33.2% to EUR 164.5 million.
    • EBITDA grew by 15.9% to EUR 226.9 million, and EBT improved substantially to EUR 13.4 million from EUR 5.2 million.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: 170,000–185,000 contracts, operating revenue of EUR 670–720 million, and EBT of EUR 25–35 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Allane is on 28.08.2026.



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    Allane Mobility Group: All Key Metrics Up in H1 2026 Allane Mobility Group accelerated its growth in H1 2026, boosting contracts, revenues and earnings while confidently reaffirming its ambitious full-year guidance.
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