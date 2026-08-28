Allane Mobility Group: All Key Metrics Up in H1 2026
Allane Mobility Group accelerated its growth in H1 2026, boosting contracts, revenues and earnings while confidently reaffirming its ambitious full-year guidance.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Allane Mobility Group’s contract portfolio grew by 10.2% to 172,900 contracts by June 30, 2026.
- The Captive Leasing segment expanded particularly strongly, with contracts rising by 30.8% to 76,500.
- Consolidated operating revenue increased by 19.0% to EUR 324.3 million in H1 2026.
- Consolidated revenue rose by 23.4% to EUR 488.8 million, while vehicle sales revenue increased by 33.2% to EUR 164.5 million.
- EBITDA grew by 15.9% to EUR 226.9 million, and EBT improved substantially to EUR 13.4 million from EUR 5.2 million.
- The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: 170,000–185,000 contracts, operating revenue of EUR 670–720 million, and EBT of EUR 25–35 million.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Allane is on 28.08.2026.
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE-Leser Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie aus unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro geschenkt!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte