Highlight Communications Unveils H1 2026 Results

Highlight Group reported consolidated sales of CHF 127.4 million for the first half of 2026, down 18.6% from CHF 156.5 million, mainly due to production-related factors and foreign exchange effects.

EBIT improved significantly to CHF –13.3 million from CHF –27.6 million in the prior-year period.

EBITDA rose by CHF 16.1 million to CHF 34.1 million, driven by cost savings and efficiency measures.

Operating expenses fell by CHF 46.7 million to CHF 175.7 million following initiatives to reduce costs and optimize business processes.

The consolidated net loss narrowed to CHF –17.6 million from CHF –30.9 million, while the loss attributable to shareholders improved to CHF –13.8 million from CHF –22.3 million.

Higher revenue is expected in the second half of 2026 because major theatrical releases are scheduled for that period.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Highlight Communications is on 28.08.2026.

The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 0,6570EUR and was up +4,12 % compared with the previous day.







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