Highlight Communications Unveils H1 2026 Results
Despite lower first-half sales, Highlight Group sharply improved earnings, cut costs and expects stronger revenue with major releases in the second half of 2026.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Highlight Group reported consolidated sales of CHF 127.4 million for the first half of 2026, down 18.6% from CHF 156.5 million, mainly due to production-related factors and foreign exchange effects.
- EBIT improved significantly to CHF –13.3 million from CHF –27.6 million in the prior-year period.
- EBITDA rose by CHF 16.1 million to CHF 34.1 million, driven by cost savings and efficiency measures.
- Operating expenses fell by CHF 46.7 million to CHF 175.7 million following initiatives to reduce costs and optimize business processes.
- The consolidated net loss narrowed to CHF –17.6 million from CHF –30.9 million, while the loss attributable to shareholders improved to CHF –13.8 million from CHF –22.3 million.
- Higher revenue is expected in the second half of 2026 because major theatrical releases are scheduled for that period.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Highlight Communications is on 28.08.2026.
The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 0,6570EUR and was up +4,12 % compared with the previous
day.
+4,12 %
-8,28 %
+19,28 %
-35,28 %
-55,25 %
-81,11 %
-83,48 %
-88,39 %
-88,18 %
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte