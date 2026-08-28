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    Highlight Communications Unveils H1 2026 Results

    Despite lower first-half sales, Highlight Group sharply improved earnings, cut costs and expects stronger revenue with major releases in the second half of 2026.

    Highlight Communications Unveils H1 2026 Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Highlight Group reported consolidated sales of CHF 127.4 million for the first half of 2026, down 18.6% from CHF 156.5 million, mainly due to production-related factors and foreign exchange effects.
    • EBIT improved significantly to CHF –13.3 million from CHF –27.6 million in the prior-year period.
    • EBITDA rose by CHF 16.1 million to CHF 34.1 million, driven by cost savings and efficiency measures.
    • Operating expenses fell by CHF 46.7 million to CHF 175.7 million following initiatives to reduce costs and optimize business processes.
    • The consolidated net loss narrowed to CHF –17.6 million from CHF –30.9 million, while the loss attributable to shareholders improved to CHF –13.8 million from CHF –22.3 million.
    • Higher revenue is expected in the second half of 2026 because major theatrical releases are scheduled for that period.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Highlight Communications is on 28.08.2026.

    The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 0,6570EUR and was up +4,12 % compared with the previous day.


    Highlight Communications

    +4,12 %
    -8,28 %
    +19,28 %
    -35,28 %
    -55,25 %
    -81,11 %
    -83,48 %
    -88,39 %
    -88,18 %
    ISIN:CH0006539198WKN:920299
    Highlight Communications direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Highlight Communications Unveils H1 2026 Results Despite lower first-half sales, Highlight Group sharply improved earnings, cut costs and expects stronger revenue with major releases in the second half of 2026.
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