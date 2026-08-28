DAX, Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Nurexone Biologic
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deutz
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|BMW
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|💬
|📰
|Marvell Technology
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|247
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|PayPal
|79
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|62
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|50
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|46
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|46
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares
|+23,89 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Terra Drone Corporation
|+21,21 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Solstice Advanced Materials
|+18,50 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|PayPal
|-11,16 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Sivers Semiconductors
|-11,81 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Lightpath Technologies (A)
|-15,13 %
|💬
|📰
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Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -20,72 %
Wochenperformance: -20,72 %
Platz 1
Deutz
Wochenperformance: +28,88 %
Wochenperformance: +28,88 %
Platz 2
BMW
Wochenperformance: +8,01 %
Wochenperformance: +8,01 %
Platz 3
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -13,23 %
Wochenperformance: -13,23 %
Platz 4
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: -12,37 %
Wochenperformance: -12,37 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,10 %
Wochenperformance: +2,10 %
Platz 7
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -3,14 %
Wochenperformance: -3,14 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -2,08 %
Wochenperformance: -2,08 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Platz 11
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +7,75 %
Wochenperformance: +7,75 %
Platz 12
Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares
Wochenperformance: +24,80 %
Wochenperformance: +24,80 %
Platz 13
Terra Drone Corporation
Wochenperformance: +68,43 %
Wochenperformance: +68,43 %
Platz 14
Solstice Advanced Materials
Wochenperformance: +17,75 %
Wochenperformance: +17,75 %
Platz 15
Platz 16
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -21,33 %
Wochenperformance: -21,33 %
Platz 17
Lightpath Technologies (A)
Wochenperformance: -15,13 %
Wochenperformance: -15,13 %
Platz 18
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