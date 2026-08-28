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    TCL Electronics Surges on Strong 2026 Interim Growth

    TCL Electronics accelerated its global momentum in H1 2026, delivering strong revenue, profit and TV-market gains while advancing its smart-home ecosystem.

    TCL Electronics Surges on Strong 2026 Interim Growth
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • TCL Electronics’ revenue rose 16.4% year on year to HK$63.76 billion in H1 2026, while adjusted profit attributable to owners increased 54.3% to HK$1.64 billion.
    • The TV business grew 24.3% to HK$35.25 billion; TCL ranked second globally in TV shipments, while Mini LED TV shipments increased 77.1% and remained No. 1 worldwide.
    • International markets were the main growth driver, with TV revenue up 29.6% and international TV gross profit rising 70.6% to HK$4.82 billion.
    • The internet business increased revenue by 16.1% to HK$1.69 billion, supported by 74.6% growth in international internet revenue and more than 53.59 million cumulative TCL Channel users.
    • TCL proposed acquiring its air-conditioning business for HK$5.61 billion, with completion expected in Q4 2026, to strengthen its all-category smart-device ecosystem.
    • TCL entered a strategic framework agreement with Sony to establish a home-entertainment joint venture focused on combining technology, branding and supply-chain capabilities.



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    TCL Electronics Surges on Strong 2026 Interim Growth TCL Electronics accelerated its global momentum in H1 2026, delivering strong revenue, profit and TV-market gains while advancing its smart-home ecosystem.
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