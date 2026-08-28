Immofinanz: CPI Europe Unveils Unaudited H1 2026 Results

CPI Europe reported unaudited first-half 2026 results with rental income up 3.8% year-on-year to €291.4 million, supported by the Czech residential portfolio acquisition and 2.4% like-for-like growth.

Net profit amounted to €158.3 million, while EBIT reached €267.2 million; both declined year-on-year mainly because of lower revaluation gains.

The real estate portfolio comprised 355 properties valued at €8.57 billion, with 3.8 million sqm of rentable space, a 93.5% occupancy rate and a 6.9% gross return.

CPI Europe continued its portfolio optimisation strategy, completing strategic property sales worth €321.7 million during the first half of 2026.

The balance sheet remained robust, with an equity ratio of 49.6%, a consolidated leverage ratio of 40.2% and cash and cash equivalents of €346.8 million.

The company plans to focus on its core business, develop its Czech residential portfolio, expand retail parks and evaluate combining retail properties with S IMMO and CPI Property Group under one holding company.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Immofinanz is on 28.08.2026.

The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 15,480EUR and was up +0,72 % compared with the previous day.





