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    Immofinanz: CPI Europe Unveils Unaudited H1 2026 Results

    CPI Europe’s first-half 2026 figures reveal resilient rental growth, solid cash reserves and a sharpened focus on core assets and strategic portfolio optimisation.

    Immofinanz: CPI Europe Unveils Unaudited H1 2026 Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • CPI Europe reported unaudited first-half 2026 results with rental income up 3.8% year-on-year to €291.4 million, supported by the Czech residential portfolio acquisition and 2.4% like-for-like growth.
    • Net profit amounted to €158.3 million, while EBIT reached €267.2 million; both declined year-on-year mainly because of lower revaluation gains.
    • The real estate portfolio comprised 355 properties valued at €8.57 billion, with 3.8 million sqm of rentable space, a 93.5% occupancy rate and a 6.9% gross return.
    • CPI Europe continued its portfolio optimisation strategy, completing strategic property sales worth €321.7 million during the first half of 2026.
    • The balance sheet remained robust, with an equity ratio of 49.6%, a consolidated leverage ratio of 40.2% and cash and cash equivalents of €346.8 million.
    • The company plans to focus on its core business, develop its Czech residential portfolio, expand retail parks and evaluate combining retail properties with S IMMO and CPI Property Group under one holding company.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Immofinanz is on 28.08.2026.

    The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 15,480EUR and was up +0,72 % compared with the previous day.


    Immofinanz

    +0,39 %
    +2,37 %
    -0,51 %
    +2,37 %
    -19,36 %
    -13,73 %
    -24,52 %
    -22,87 %
    -62,63 %
    ISIN:AT0000A21KS2WKN:A2JN9W
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    Immofinanz: CPI Europe Unveils Unaudited H1 2026 Results CPI Europe’s first-half 2026 figures reveal resilient rental growth, solid cash reserves and a sharpened focus on core assets and strategic portfolio optimisation.
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