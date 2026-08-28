BRANICKS Group: Eligible Investors Invited to Tender Bridge Notes

Branicks Group AG invites Professional or Qualified Investors holding its EUR 400 million 2.25% notes due 2026 to subscribe pro rata for new secured bridge notes.

The offering comprises Branicks Bridge Notes with a principal amount of EUR 36.1 million and VIB Bridge Notes with a principal amount of EUR 61.9 million, both initially due on 31 December 2026.

The bridge notes will be issued by special-purpose vehicles and used to provide senior secured bridge financing to Branicks and VIB Vermögen AG as part of their restructuring.

Investors holding Branicks notes may participate up to their pro rata allocation: EUR 24.16 million for Branicks Bridge Notes and EUR 41.42 million for VIB Bridge Notes.

Participation requires a minimum investment of EUR 100,000 in each note class, and investors must subscribe for both note classes; the bridge notes will later be exchanged 1:1 for super-senior long-term notes.

Binding offers must be submitted via Kroll Issuer Services by 4 September 2026 at 24:00 CEST, with acceptances due by 8 September 2026; the offer is not available to retail investors or the general public.

The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at BRANICKS Group is on 31.12.2026.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,7720EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.







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