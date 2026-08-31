Almonty Industries, BYD Electronic (International) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
|?
|Fury Gold Mines
|?
|?
|Palantir
|?
|?
|Alibaba Group
|?
|?
|BYD
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|34
|?
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|?
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|18
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|14
|?
|?
|Gerresheimer
|13
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|12
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|BYD Electronic (International)
|+14,10 %
|?
|?
|?
|Circus
|+9,26 %
|?
|?
|?
|Rezolve AI
|+6,25 %
|?
|?
|?
|Aumann
|-6,40 %
|?
|?
|?
|Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
|-6,94 %
|?
|?
|?
|Terra Drone Corporation
|-15,57 %
|?
|?
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: -2,34 %
Wochenperformance: -2,34 %
Platz 1
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -8,91 %
Wochenperformance: -8,91 %
Platz 2
Fury Gold Mines
Wochenperformance: -2,50 %
Wochenperformance: -2,50 %
Platz 3
Palantir
Wochenperformance: +4,11 %
Wochenperformance: +4,11 %
Platz 4
Alibaba Group
Wochenperformance: +2,14 %
Wochenperformance: +2,14 %
Platz 5
BYD
Wochenperformance: -5,70 %
Wochenperformance: -5,70 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,65 %
Wochenperformance: -2,65 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Platz 8
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -12,50 %
Wochenperformance: -12,50 %
Platz 9
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Platz 10
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -4,07 %
Wochenperformance: -4,07 %
Platz 11
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -0,97 %
Wochenperformance: -0,97 %
Platz 12
BYD Electronic (International)
Wochenperformance: +15,70 %
Wochenperformance: +15,70 %
Platz 13
Circus
Wochenperformance: +66,45 %
Wochenperformance: +66,45 %
Platz 14
Rezolve AI
Wochenperformance: +29,52 %
Wochenperformance: +29,52 %
Platz 15
Aumann
Wochenperformance: -4,90 %
Wochenperformance: -4,90 %
Platz 16
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -20,56 %
Wochenperformance: -20,56 %
Platz 17
Terra Drone Corporation
Wochenperformance: +55,83 %
Wochenperformance: +55,83 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte