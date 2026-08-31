electrovac: Revenue and Earnings Rise; Orders Signal Strong Growth
Electrovac AG launched fiscal 2026/27 with strong momentum: double-digit growth, robust orders, and fresh IPO funds powering its next phase of global expansion.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- electrovac AG started fiscal year 2026/2027 strongly, with Q1 revenue rising 12.0% to EUR 31.5 million and EBIT increasing 11.0% to EUR 3.2 million.
- Adjusted for EUR 2.3 million in one-off IPO costs, EBIT reached EUR 5.4 million, nearly twice the previous year’s level, driven by improved operational performance and stable material costs.
- Order intake was particularly strong in the Aerospace & Defence and Industrials segments, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 2.3.
- The April 2026 IPO generated gross proceeds of EUR 29.95 million, increasing the equity ratio to 68.2% and cash and cash equivalents to EUR 25.8 million by June 30, 2026.
- The company will use the IPO funds mainly to expand its international production capacities and pursue its global growth strategy.
- electrovac confirmed its full-year 2026/2027 forecast: revenue of EUR 120–130 million, EBIT of EUR 11–12 million, and adjusted EBIT of EUR 13–14 million.
The next important date, Announcement for the 1st Quarter of 2026/2027, at electrovac is on 31.08.2026.
The price of electrovac at the time of the news was 8,2750EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
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