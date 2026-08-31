electrovac: Revenue and Earnings Rise; Orders Signal Strong Growth

electrovac AG started fiscal year 2026/2027 strongly, with Q1 revenue rising 12.0% to EUR 31.5 million and EBIT increasing 11.0% to EUR 3.2 million.

Adjusted for EUR 2.3 million in one-off IPO costs, EBIT reached EUR 5.4 million, nearly twice the previous year’s level, driven by improved operational performance and stable material costs.

Order intake was particularly strong in the Aerospace & Defence and Industrials segments, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 2.3.

The April 2026 IPO generated gross proceeds of EUR 29.95 million, increasing the equity ratio to 68.2% and cash and cash equivalents to EUR 25.8 million by June 30, 2026.

The company will use the IPO funds mainly to expand its international production capacities and pursue its global growth strategy.

electrovac confirmed its full-year 2026/2027 forecast: revenue of EUR 120–130 million, EBIT of EUR 11–12 million, and adjusted EBIT of EUR 13–14 million.

The next important date, Announcement for the 1st Quarter of 2026/2027, at electrovac is on 31.08.2026.

The price of electrovac at the time of the news was 8,2750EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.







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