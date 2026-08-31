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    Cantourage Group Issues 2026 Guidance: Growth on the Horizon

    Cantourage Group SE sets its sights on 2026 with ambitious revenue and earnings targets, sharpening its focus on premium products and international expansion.

    Cantourage Group Issues 2026 Guidance: Growth on the Horizon
    Foto: Richard T. - unsplash
    • Cantourage Group SE has issued its initial financial guidance for fiscal year 2026.
    • The company expects consolidated revenue of **€85–95 million** and adjusted EBITDA of **€10–12 million**.
    • Growth is expected to be driven by increasing internationalisation and a stronger focus on higher-margin products in Germany.
    • Cantourage anticipates continued dynamic growth in the **United Kingdom and Poland**; more than half of its revenue was generated outside Germany in the first half of 2026, compared with around 84% from Germany in the previous year.
    • The company is reducing lower-margin trading activities in Germany and concentrating on premium products, proprietary brands and new product formats to improve earnings quality.
    • Foreseeable German regulatory changes are expected to have only a limited impact; adjusted EBITDA is being introduced as a new metric, excluding defined special effects such as restructuring, M&A and transaction costs.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Cantourage Group is on 01.10.2026.

    The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 5,8100EUR and was up +0,87 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,7200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,55 % since publication.


    Cantourage Group

    +0,35 %
    +3,46 %
    +1,03 %
    -9,51 %
    +42,51 %
    -41,00 %
    -62,23 %
    ISIN:DE000A3DSV01WKN:A3DSV0
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    Cantourage Group Issues 2026 Guidance: Growth on the Horizon Cantourage Group SE sets its sights on 2026 with ambitious revenue and earnings targets, sharpening its focus on premium products and international expansion.
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