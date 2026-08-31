Cantourage Group Issues 2026 Guidance: Growth on the Horizon

Cantourage Group SE has issued its initial financial guidance for fiscal year 2026.

The company expects consolidated revenue of **€85–95 million** and adjusted EBITDA of **€10–12 million**.

Growth is expected to be driven by increasing internationalisation and a stronger focus on higher-margin products in Germany.

Cantourage anticipates continued dynamic growth in the **United Kingdom and Poland**; more than half of its revenue was generated outside Germany in the first half of 2026, compared with around 84% from Germany in the previous year.

The company is reducing lower-margin trading activities in Germany and concentrating on premium products, proprietary brands and new product formats to improve earnings quality.

Foreseeable German regulatory changes are expected to have only a limited impact; adjusted EBITDA is being introduced as a new metric, excluding defined special effects such as restructuring, M&A and transaction costs.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Cantourage Group is on 01.10.2026.

The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 5,8100EUR and was up +0,87 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,7200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,55 % since publication.







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