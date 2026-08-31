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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsHörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28
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    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28: H1 2026 Strong Start

    HÖRMANN Industries delivered modest sales growth in H1 2026, but profitability came under pressure as costs rose and inventories swelled, even as orders and backlog continued to climb.

    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28: H1 2026 Strong Start
    Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
    • HÖRMANN Industries reported H1 2026 sales of EUR 336.7 million, slightly above the previous year’s EUR 335.2 million, while EBIT declined to EUR 8.5 million from EUR 12.3 million.
    • Earnings were negatively affected by a changed product and service mix, higher material costs, and inventory buildup related to ongoing projects.
    • Incoming orders increased by 5.3% to EUR 350.7 million, while the order backlog rose to EUR 591.7 million; the book-to-bill ratio was approximately 1.1.
    • Net cash and cash equivalents decreased to EUR 53.1 million, mainly due to inventory-related payments, while the equity ratio fell slightly to 35.2%.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 full-year forecast of EUR 700–760 million in sales and approximately EUR 30 million in EBIT.
    • Management described the Group’s financial position as solid but noted that the outlook remains dependent on geopolitical developments and their impact on the global economy.

    The price of Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 at the time of the news was 101,25EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28

    +0,03 %
    +1,69 %
    -2,81 %
    -3,04 %
    -5,51 %
    -1,40 %
    +1,06 %
    ISIN:NO0012938325WKN:A351U9
    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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    Hörmann Finance Unternehmensanleihe 7,00 % bis 07/28: H1 2026 Strong Start HÖRMANN Industries delivered modest sales growth in H1 2026, but profitability came under pressure as costs rose and inventories swelled, even as orders and backlog continued to climb.
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