STO: Group Turnover Climbs 3.7% to EUR 805.5m by June 2026
Sto Group defied tough markets in H1 2026, lifting sales, earnings and margins, while confirming its outlook despite persistent geopolitical and cost risks.
Foto: Patrick Seeger - dpa
- Sto Group’s turnover increased by 3.7% year-on-year to EUR 805.5 million in the first half of 2026, despite challenging weather and construction-market conditions.
- EBIT rose by 20.6% to EUR 30.5 million, while EBT increased by 16.8% to EUR 29.9 million; the EBIT margin improved from 3.3% to 3.7%.
- Western Europe grew by 4.5% to EUR 623.1 million, Northern/Eastern Europe by 9.1% to EUR 84.0 million, while America/Asia/Pacific declined by 5.0% to EUR 98.4 million.
- Germany generated turnover of EUR 323.8 million, up 4.7%, while revenue outside Germany increased by 3.0% to EUR 481.7 million.
- The global workforce decreased by 27 employees year-on-year to 5,507 at the end of June 2026, mainly due to reductions in China and Canada.
- Sto confirmed its 2026 outlook, forecasting consolidated turnover of EUR 1.62 billion and EBIT between EUR 56 million and EUR 76 million, although geopolitical and cost risks remain high.
The price of STO at the time of the news was 98,15EUR and was up +2,88 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.982,95PKT (+0,11 %).
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