Pride Holdings Simplifies Capital Structure, Retires 32% of Shares
Pride Holdings Group is reshaping its future, unveiling a bold restructuring plan designed to streamline its capital structure and fuel long-term, LGBTQ+ focused growth.
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- Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) announced a major corporate restructuring to simplify its capital structure and support long-term growth.
- Former CEO J. Michael “Mike” Barrett returned 32% of the company’s common shares to treasury.
- Several company officers agreed to exchange portions of their common stock holdings for preferred stock.
- After these transactions, the company expects its outstanding common shares to decrease to approximately 1 billion.
- Management believes the streamlined structure will improve flexibility for acquisitions, business expansion, and strategic initiatives.
- Pride Holdings Group remains focused on growing its hospitality, entertainment, media, consumer products, membership services, and real-estate businesses, particularly those serving LGBTQ+ communities.
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