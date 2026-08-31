DAX, Draganfly & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|OHB
|?
|?
|?
|Netlist
|?
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
|Evotec
|?
|?
|Siemens Energy
|?
|?
|EASY Software
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|150
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|33
|?
|?
|?
|Siemens Energy
|26
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|22
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|20
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|19
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Draganfly
|+16,84 %
|?
|?
|?
|BYD Electronic (International)
|+14,88 %
|?
|?
|?
|Science Applications International
|+13,35 %
|?
|?
|Destiny Tech100 Inc
|-8,94 %
|?
|?
|Edison
|-19,33 %
|?
|?
|?
|BRANICKS Group
|-22,08 %
|?
|?
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OHB
Wochenperformance: -12,73 %
Wochenperformance: -12,73 %
Platz 1
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +37,87 %
Wochenperformance: +37,87 %
Platz 2
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -8,91 %
Wochenperformance: -8,91 %
Platz 3
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -3,64 %
Wochenperformance: -3,64 %
Platz 4
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -6,32 %
Wochenperformance: -6,32 %
Platz 5
EASY Software
Wochenperformance: -0,53 %
Wochenperformance: -0,53 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,61 %
Wochenperformance: +1,61 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,65 %
Wochenperformance: -2,65 %
Platz 8
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -6,32 %
Wochenperformance: -6,32 %
Platz 9
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Wochenperformance: -9,79 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -2,91 %
Wochenperformance: -2,91 %
Platz 12
Draganfly
Wochenperformance: +14,76 %
Wochenperformance: +14,76 %
Platz 13
BYD Electronic (International)
Wochenperformance: +19,11 %
Wochenperformance: +19,11 %
Platz 14
Science Applications International
Wochenperformance: +13,19 %
Wochenperformance: +13,19 %
Platz 15
Destiny Tech100 Inc
Wochenperformance: -7,49 %
Wochenperformance: -7,49 %
Platz 16
Edison
Wochenperformance: -23,04 %
Wochenperformance: -23,04 %
Platz 17
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -21,26 %
Wochenperformance: -21,26 %
Platz 18
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