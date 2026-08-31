CPI PROPERTY GROUP unveils H1 2026 financial results

CPI Property Group published unaudited financial results for H1 2026, covering the six months ended 30 June 2026.

The property portfolio was valued at €17.5 billion, while total assets stood at €19.9 billion and EPRA NRV at €6.2 billion.

Like-for-like rental growth reached 2.1%, but net rental income fell 4.7% to €375 million due to property disposals; net profit dropped 82.4% to €34 million.

Occupancy was 92.4%, the EPRA topped-up net initial yield improved to 5.8%, and the share of green-certified buildings increased to 52.3%.

Leverage remained stable at 49.3%, net debt declined to €8.6 billion, and total liquidity reached €1.6 billion, covering debt maturities through Q1 2028.

CPIPG completed or signed €542 million in disposals at around 5% above book value, invested €155 million, and established a jointly held Czech property platform with CPI FIM SA.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at CPI PROPERTY GROUP is on 31.08.2026.

The price of CPI PROPERTY GROUP at the time of the news was 0,7375EUR and was up +0,68 % compared with the previous day.





