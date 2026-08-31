🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCPI PROPERTY GROUP AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUP
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    CPI PROPERTY GROUP unveils H1 2026 financial results

    CPI Property Group’s H1 2026 update reveals resilient balance-sheet metrics, softer earnings, and a growing green portfolio amid active disposals and disciplined leverage.

    CPI PROPERTY GROUP unveils H1 2026 financial results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • CPI Property Group published unaudited financial results for H1 2026, covering the six months ended 30 June 2026.
    • The property portfolio was valued at €17.5 billion, while total assets stood at €19.9 billion and EPRA NRV at €6.2 billion.
    • Like-for-like rental growth reached 2.1%, but net rental income fell 4.7% to €375 million due to property disposals; net profit dropped 82.4% to €34 million.
    • Occupancy was 92.4%, the EPRA topped-up net initial yield improved to 5.8%, and the share of green-certified buildings increased to 52.3%.
    • Leverage remained stable at 49.3%, net debt declined to €8.6 billion, and total liquidity reached €1.6 billion, covering debt maturities through Q1 2028.
    • CPIPG completed or signed €542 million in disposals at around 5% above book value, invested €155 million, and established a jointly held Czech property platform with CPI FIM SA.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at CPI PROPERTY GROUP is on 31.08.2026.

    The price of CPI PROPERTY GROUP at the time of the news was 0,7375EUR and was up +0,68 % compared with the previous day.


    CPI PROPERTY GROUP

    +0,68 %
    +0,68 %
    -0,68 %
    0,00 %
    -10,12 %
    -18,84 %
    +2,45 %
    +14,10 %
    -85,25 %
    ISIN:LU0251710041WKN:A0JL4D
    CPI PROPERTY GROUP direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    CPI PROPERTY GROUP unveils H1 2026 financial results CPI Property Group’s H1 2026 update reveals resilient balance-sheet metrics, softer earnings, and a growing green portfolio amid active disposals and disciplined leverage.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     