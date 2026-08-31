DEAG Deutsche Entertainment: Strong H1 2026 Results | Bond 7.75% 10/29

DEAG reported first-half 2026 revenue of EUR 157.4 million, slightly above EUR 155.4 million in the prior-year period, while EBITDA remained nearly stable at EUR 6.5 million.

The company continued its buy-and-build strategy by acquiring stakes in the Juicy Beats and Airbeat One festivals, fully acquiring Wizard Live, and taking a majority stake in connected: Events & Live Marketing.

DEAG sold more than 6 million tickets for events in 2026 and 2027 by the end of June, mainly through its own ticketing platforms.

The company invested in new event formats, digitalisation, automation, ticketing technology, data analytics and AI-supported event management.

DEAG expects full-year 2026 revenue to exceed EUR 400 million and aims to continue its growth while improving its EBITDA margin over the medium term.

Bondholders will vote from 1–15 September 2026 on amendments to the 2025/2029 bond terms related to Apeiron Investment Group’s planned acquisition of more than 50% of DEAG.

The price of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29 at the time of the news was 102,75EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.





