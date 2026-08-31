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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsDEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29
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    DEAG Deutsche Entertainment: Strong H1 2026 Results | Bond 7.75% 10/29

    DEAG enters 2026 with rising revenues, stable earnings and bold expansion moves, from festival acquisitions to AI-driven event management and a pivotal bondholder vote.

    DEAG Deutsche Entertainment: Strong H1 2026 Results | Bond 7.75% 10/29
    • DEAG reported first-half 2026 revenue of EUR 157.4 million, slightly above EUR 155.4 million in the prior-year period, while EBITDA remained nearly stable at EUR 6.5 million.
    • The company continued its buy-and-build strategy by acquiring stakes in the Juicy Beats and Airbeat One festivals, fully acquiring Wizard Live, and taking a majority stake in connected: Events & Live Marketing.
    • DEAG sold more than 6 million tickets for events in 2026 and 2027 by the end of June, mainly through its own ticketing platforms.
    • The company invested in new event formats, digitalisation, automation, ticketing technology, data analytics and AI-supported event management.
    • DEAG expects full-year 2026 revenue to exceed EUR 400 million and aims to continue its growth while improving its EBITDA margin over the medium term.
    • Bondholders will vote from 1–15 September 2026 on amendments to the 2025/2029 bond terms related to Apeiron Investment Group’s planned acquisition of more than 50% of DEAG.

    The price of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29 at the time of the news was 102,75EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.


    DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29

    +0,05 %
    -0,29 %
    +0,10 %
    +0,79 %
    +2,66 %
    ISIN:NO0013639112WKN:A460AS
    DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    DEAG Deutsche Entertainment: Strong H1 2026 Results | Bond 7.75% 10/29 DEAG enters 2026 with rising revenues, stable earnings and bold expansion moves, from festival acquisitions to AI-driven event management and a pivotal bondholder vote.
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