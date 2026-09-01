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    Partners Group Holding: H1 Results, Income Rises, Executive Rotations

    Partners Group reports solid AuM growth, softer performance fees and resilient margins, while confirming its 2026 outlook and announcing a major leadership transition for 2027.

    Partners Group Holding: H1 Results, Income Rises, Executive Rotations
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Partners Group’s assets under management rose to USD 186 billion as of June 30, 2026, following USD 16 billion in fundraising.
    • Management income increased 6% in CHF to CHF 905 million, broadly in line with average AuM growth.
    • Performance income fell 39% to CHF 216 million, representing 19% of total revenues, mainly due to accelerated exits in H2 2025.
    • EBITDA declined 9% to CHF 706 million, while the EBITDA margin remained strong at 63%; reported profit decreased 13% to CHF 502 million.
    • Partners Group confirmed its 2026 outlook of USD 26–32 billion in new client assets and expects performance income to account for approximately 20–25% of full-year revenues.
    • From January 1, 2027, Roberto Cagnati and Juri Jenkner will become Co-CEOs, while current CEO David Layton will become CIO and Chairman of the Global Investment Committee, subject to FINMA approval.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Partners Group Holding is on 01.09.2026.

    The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 781,90EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 779,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,37 % since publication.


    Partners Group Holding

    -4,90 %
    -2,64 %
    +8,03 %
    -13,44 %
    -33,43 %
    -21,40 %
    -47,52 %
    +91,43 %
    +1.379,80 %
    ISIN:CH0024608827WKN:A0JJY6
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    Partners Group Holding: H1 Results, Income Rises, Executive Rotations Partners Group reports solid AuM growth, softer performance fees and resilient margins, while confirming its 2026 outlook and announcing a major leadership transition for 2027.
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