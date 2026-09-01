CYAN Confirms Annual Outlook After Strong First Half-Year
cyan AG reports solid H1 2026 growth, driven by rising recurring revenues and a larger customer base, while strategic investments weigh on short-term profitability.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- cyan AG’s preliminary consolidated revenue increased by 11% year-on-year to EUR 4.9 million in H1 2026, compared with EUR 4.4 million in H1 2025.
- Recurring revenue remained strong at 96%, supported primarily by a 30% increase in the end-customer base.
- EBITDA was positive at EUR 0.2 million, compared with EUR 0.5 million in the prior-year period.
- Planned investments in cybersecurity product development, sales expansion, and market development impacted EBITDA.
- cyan AG reaffirmed its 2026 outlook: revenue of EUR 10.2–11.5 million and positive EBITDA, though below 2025 levels.
- The company will publish its complete half-year financial report on September 24, 2026, in the Investor Relations section of its website.
The next important date, Half-Year Report 2026. (Optional alternative: Interim Report 2026, depending on context.), at CYAN is on 24.09.2026.
The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,0350EUR and was up +1,50 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,21 % since publication.
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