CYAN Confirms Annual Outlook After Strong First Half-Year

cyan AG’s preliminary consolidated revenue increased by 11% year-on-year to EUR 4.9 million in H1 2026, compared with EUR 4.4 million in H1 2025.

Recurring revenue remained strong at 96%, supported primarily by a 30% increase in the end-customer base.

EBITDA was positive at EUR 0.2 million, compared with EUR 0.5 million in the prior-year period.

Planned investments in cybersecurity product development, sales expansion, and market development impacted EBITDA.

cyan AG reaffirmed its 2026 outlook: revenue of EUR 10.2–11.5 million and positive EBITDA, though below 2025 levels.

The company will publish its complete half-year financial report on September 24, 2026, in the Investor Relations section of its website.

The next important date, Half-Year Report 2026. (Optional alternative: Interim Report 2026, depending on context.), at CYAN is on 24.09.2026.

The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,0350EUR and was up +1,50 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,21 % since publication.







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