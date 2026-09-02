Infracore Unveils Binding Offer for Wetzikon Hospital Real Estate

Infracore SA submitted a binding, fully financed offer on 29 July 2026 to acquire all real estate assets of Wetzikon Hospital from GZO AG through a sale-and-leaseback transaction.

The proposed cash purchase price is CHF 55 million, payable once the composition agreement is confirmed, with no financing condition.

GZO AG would continue operating the hospital, with no transfer of service mandates, licences, employees, operating assets or patient data.

The offer includes a 30-year lease agreement with extension options, ensuring long-term operational continuity.

Infracore would finance completion of the unfinished extension building after GZO’s core business is stabilised, while GZO would receive a preferential right to lease the premises.

The restructuring would require no capital increase or additional public funding from shareholder municipalities and would provide creditors with a substantially higher cash dividend.

The price of Infracore at the time of the news was 54,80EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





