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    Infracore Unveils Binding Offer for Wetzikon Hospital Real Estate

    Infracore SA proposes a fully financed sale-and-leaseback of Wetzikon Hospital’s real estate, securing long-term operations while strengthening GZO AG’s financial recovery.

    Infracore Unveils Binding Offer for Wetzikon Hospital Real Estate
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Infracore SA submitted a binding, fully financed offer on 29 July 2026 to acquire all real estate assets of Wetzikon Hospital from GZO AG through a sale-and-leaseback transaction.
    • The proposed cash purchase price is CHF 55 million, payable once the composition agreement is confirmed, with no financing condition.
    • GZO AG would continue operating the hospital, with no transfer of service mandates, licences, employees, operating assets or patient data.
    • The offer includes a 30-year lease agreement with extension options, ensuring long-term operational continuity.
    • Infracore would finance completion of the unfinished extension building after GZO’s core business is stabilised, while GZO would receive a preferential right to lease the premises.
    • The restructuring would require no capital increase or additional public funding from shareholder municipalities and would provide creditors with a substantially higher cash dividend.

    The price of Infracore at the time of the news was 54,80EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Infracore

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    ISIN:CH0019867685WKN:A42G6V
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    Infracore Unveils Binding Offer for Wetzikon Hospital Real Estate Infracore SA proposes a fully financed sale-and-leaseback of Wetzikon Hospital’s real estate, securing long-term operations while strengthening GZO AG’s financial recovery.
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