Evotec & Plectonic Explore Next-Gen T-Cell Approaches for Solid Tumors

Evotec and Plectonic Biotech announced a research collaboration on September 2, 2026, focused on next-generation T-cell-engaging immunotherapies for solid tumors.

The partnership will combine Evotec’s BiTco CD2 costimulatory bispecific platform with Plectonic’s logic-gated DNA-protein technology, LOGIBODY.

LOGIBODY activates T cells only after recognizing a predefined combination of tumor-associated antigens, potentially improving tumor selectivity and reducing activation in healthy tissues.

Evotec’s BiTco platform is designed to provide additional CD2-mediated costimulation, enhancing T-cell activity, tumor-cell killing, persistence, and resistance to exhaustion.

The companies aim to combine precise tumor recognition with stronger T-cell activation to improve both the potency and safety of T-cell engagers in solid tumors.

The collaboration will generate preclinical proof-of-concept data; both companies already have supporting preclinical evidence for their respective technologies in liquid and solid tumors.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Evotec is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 3,1570EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.683,48PKT (-1,16 %).







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