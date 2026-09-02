🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEvotec AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Evotec
    17 Aufrufe 17 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Evotec & Plectonic Explore Next-Gen T-Cell Approaches for Solid Tumors

    Evotec and Plectonic Biotech are joining forces to engineer smarter, safer T-cell engagers, uniting precision tumor targeting with powerful immune activation.

    Evotec & Plectonic Explore Next-Gen T-Cell Approaches for Solid Tumors
    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec and Plectonic Biotech announced a research collaboration on September 2, 2026, focused on next-generation T-cell-engaging immunotherapies for solid tumors.
    • The partnership will combine Evotec’s BiTco CD2 costimulatory bispecific platform with Plectonic’s logic-gated DNA-protein technology, LOGIBODY.
    • LOGIBODY activates T cells only after recognizing a predefined combination of tumor-associated antigens, potentially improving tumor selectivity and reducing activation in healthy tissues.
    • Evotec’s BiTco platform is designed to provide additional CD2-mediated costimulation, enhancing T-cell activity, tumor-cell killing, persistence, and resistance to exhaustion.
    • The companies aim to combine precise tumor recognition with stronger T-cell activation to improve both the potency and safety of T-cell engagers in solid tumors.
    • The collaboration will generate preclinical proof-of-concept data; both companies already have supporting preclinical evidence for their respective technologies in liquid and solid tumors.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Evotec is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 3,1570EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.683,48PKT (-1,16 %).


    Evotec

    -0,44 %
    -3,72 %
    -8,94 %
    -40,23 %
    -48,41 %
    -85,49 %
    -92,49 %
    -29,73 %
    -78,74 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
    Evotec direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Evotec & Plectonic Explore Next-Gen T-Cell Approaches for Solid Tumors Evotec and Plectonic Biotech are joining forces to engineer smarter, safer T-cell engagers, uniting precision tumor targeting with powerful immune activation.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     