Stimulating growth with surgical accuracy; INITIATE with BUY

Nexstim is a Finnish MedTech company and a global leader in navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology. With nTMS, Nexstim helps (i) surgeons preserve patients' motor and speech cortices and (ii) clinicians treat neurological and psychiatric disorders. Here's how: Nexstim's system sends gentle magnetic pulses through the skull, without any incisions, prompting a specific part of the brain to respond. A live 3D map tracks that response in real time, letting doctors pinpoint the targeted spot with an accuracy no competitor can match. The company is now seen transforming from a niche Finnish MedTech player into a truly global platform serving neurosurgery, psychiatry and neuroscience research.

At the centre of the investment case is the navigated brain stimulation (NBS) System 6. It allows hospitals and clinics to host pre-surgical brain mapping, depression treatment and other applications on a single modular platform. This creates an attractive model, where one platform unlocks cross-selling via software updates. Nexstim markets the NBS 6 system across three segments: Diagnostics, Therapy and Research & Neuroscience.