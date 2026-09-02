Partners Group Holding backs atNorth’s next growth phase

On 2 September 2026, Partners Group announced that its infrastructure secondaries strategy will acquire approximately 10% of atNorth, a leading pan-Nordic data center platform.

Earlier in 2026, Partners Group’s infrastructure directs strategy sold atNorth to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Equinix in a transaction valuing the company at USD 4 billion.

Partners Group originally acquired atNorth in 2022 and helped transform it into a next-generation platform with eight operational data centers and additional sites under development across the Nordic region.

atNorth has secured more than 1.5 GW of power, with significant additional capacity planned and strong demand expected from AI-driven growth.

Contracted EBITDA has increased 14-fold over the past four years and doubled since the end of 2025, reflecting the success of atNorth’s growth strategy.

atNorth is expanding across the Nordics, including a recently announced mega data center site in Norway designed for high-density workloads and hyperscale deployments.

The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 711,10EUR and was down -1,35 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 710,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.



Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 30.09.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro. und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.





Schreibe Deinen Kommentar