Partners Group Holding backs atNorth’s next growth phase
In a landmark data center deal, Partners Group returns to atNorth, securing a major new stake just months after a multibillion-dollar sale to global investors.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- On 2 September 2026, Partners Group announced that its infrastructure secondaries strategy will acquire approximately 10% of atNorth, a leading pan-Nordic data center platform.
- Earlier in 2026, Partners Group’s infrastructure directs strategy sold atNorth to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Equinix in a transaction valuing the company at USD 4 billion.
- Partners Group originally acquired atNorth in 2022 and helped transform it into a next-generation platform with eight operational data centers and additional sites under development across the Nordic region.
- atNorth has secured more than 1.5 GW of power, with significant additional capacity planned and strong demand expected from AI-driven growth.
- Contracted EBITDA has increased 14-fold over the past four years and doubled since the end of 2025, reflecting the success of atNorth’s growth strategy.
- atNorth is expanding across the Nordics, including a recently announced mega data center site in Norway designed for high-density workloads and hyperscale deployments.
The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 711,10EUR and was down -1,35 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 710,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.
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+1.314,53 %
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