DAX, Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (C)1- (C) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Gerresheimer
|?
|?
|?
|Evotec
|?
|?
|?
|Blue Moon Metals
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|?
|?
|Tungsten West
|?
|?
|Verbio
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|194
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|80
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|57
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|52
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|51
|?
|?
|Verbio
|43
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (C)1- (C)
|+26,54 %
|?
|?
|Gitlab Registered (A)
|+13,13 %
|?
|?
|?
|TT Electronics
|+12,03 %
|?
|?
|MongoDB Registered (A)
|-13,26 %
|?
|?
|?
|FuelCell Energy
|-14,31 %
|?
|?
|?
|Circus
|-14,98 %
|?
|?
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Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +11,32 %
Wochenperformance: +11,32 %
Platz 1
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -4,44 %
Wochenperformance: -4,44 %
Platz 2
Blue Moon Metals
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Platz 3
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Platz 4
Tungsten West
Wochenperformance: -11,62 %
Wochenperformance: -11,62 %
Platz 5
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -6,05 %
Wochenperformance: -6,05 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,06 %
Wochenperformance: -2,06 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -2,26 %
Wochenperformance: -2,26 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,25 %
Wochenperformance: -6,25 %
Platz 9
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -4,52 %
Wochenperformance: -4,52 %
Platz 10
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -6,05 %
Wochenperformance: -6,05 %
Platz 12
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (C)1- (C)
Wochenperformance: +61,84 %
Wochenperformance: +61,84 %
Platz 13
Gitlab Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +40,25 %
Wochenperformance: +40,25 %
Platz 14
TT Electronics
Wochenperformance: +12,89 %
Wochenperformance: +12,89 %
Platz 15
MongoDB Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -7,82 %
Wochenperformance: -7,82 %
Platz 16
FuelCell Energy
Wochenperformance: -26,81 %
Wochenperformance: -26,81 %
Platz 17
Circus
Wochenperformance: +47,17 %
Wochenperformance: +47,17 %
Platz 18
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