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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärts468 SPAC II Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu 468 SPAC II Registered (A)
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    468 SPAC II Registered (A): Marley Spoon agrees restructuring & refinancing

    Marley Spoon Group SE sets the stage for a fresh start, unveiling a major restructuring and refinancing plan to stabilize and reshape its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE.

    468 SPAC II Registered (A): Marley Spoon agrees restructuring & refinancing
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Marley Spoon Group SE has agreed on additional restructuring and refinancing measures for its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE (MSSE).
    • The company is preparing a new financing package based on a revised business plan that is intended to fully replace MSSE’s existing financing.
    • Runway Growth Finance will provide restructuring bridge financing of up to EUR 8.1 million.
    • The bridge financing is intended to cover liquidity needs until the adjusted financing is implemented, currently scheduled for late November 2026.
    • The bridge financing will be credited against the new financing and is conditional on achieving specified restructuring and refinancing milestones.
    • The revised business plan is expected to focus on cost savings, more efficient marketing, and new country-specific local initiatives.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at 468 SPAC II Registered (A) is on 30.09.2026.

    The price of 468 SPAC II Registered (A) at the time of the news was 0,0295EUR and was down -50,83 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,0308EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,24 % since publication.


    468 SPAC II Registered (A)

    -48,75 %
    0,00 %
    0,00 %
    -70,73 %
    -77,57 %
    -99,69 %
    ISIN:LU2380748603WKN:A3C81B
    468 SPAC II Registered (A) direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    468 SPAC II Registered (A): Marley Spoon agrees restructuring & refinancing Marley Spoon Group SE sets the stage for a fresh start, unveiling a major restructuring and refinancing plan to stabilize and reshape its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE.
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