MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital: Oceanic Group EBT Up 34% in H1 2026
MPC Oceanic Group delivered strong momentum in H1 2026, combining solid revenue growth, sharply higher profits and a robust balance sheet with expanding maritime investments.
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- MPC Oceanic Group’s revenue rose by 5.6% year-on-year to EUR 22.8 million in H1 2026.
- Earnings before taxes increased by 34.1% to EUR 17.1 million, while net profit grew by 36.6% to EUR 15.9 million.
- Earnings per share rose by 21.9% to EUR 0.39, supported by a 55.9% increase in earnings from associates.
- The company maintained a strong balance sheet, with an equity ratio of 89.3% and net cash of approximately EUR 36 million.
- Its maritime investment business expanded to 37 newbuilding projects with a total volume of around USD 2.5 billion.
- MPC Oceanic Group raised its 2026 guidance, now expecting revenue of EUR 50–53 million and EBT of EUR 30–33 million; the company’s name change is expected to take effect in September 2026.
The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital is on 03.09.2026.
The price of MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital at the time of the news was 5,2800EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
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