Almonty Industries, Snowflake Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 1187094003
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Evotec
|?
|?
|?
|Deutz
|?
|?
|?
|BASF
|?
|?
|Broadcom
|?
|?
|Xiaomi
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|61
|?
|?
|?
|Verbio
|23
|?
|?
|?
|Gerresheimer
|22
|?
|?
|Evotec
|21
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|18
|?
|?
|Energiekontor
|18
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Snowflake Registered (A)
|+23,06 %
|?
|?
|?
|Serabi Gold
|+9,73 %
|?
|?
|?
|Zijin Gold International Company
|+6,30 %
|?
|?
|?
|Trip Com Group
|-5,82 %
|?
|?
|?
|NetApp
|-7,89 %
|?
|?
|?
|Amphenol Registered (A)
|-49,64 %
|?
|?
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -1,42 %
Wochenperformance: -1,42 %
Platz 1
Deutz
Wochenperformance: +1,25 %
Wochenperformance: +1,25 %
Platz 2
BASF
Wochenperformance: +3,24 %
Wochenperformance: +3,24 %
Platz 3
Broadcom
Wochenperformance: +0,86 %
Wochenperformance: +0,86 %
Platz 4
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -1,43 %
Wochenperformance: -1,43 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -4,98 %
Wochenperformance: -4,98 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,76 %
Wochenperformance: -2,76 %
Platz 7
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -5,33 %
Wochenperformance: -5,33 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +9,21 %
Wochenperformance: +9,21 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -1,42 %
Wochenperformance: -1,42 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -5,32 %
Wochenperformance: -5,32 %
Platz 11
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: -11,32 %
Wochenperformance: -11,32 %
Platz 12
Snowflake Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -2,60 %
Wochenperformance: -2,60 %
Platz 13
Serabi Gold
Wochenperformance: -9,60 %
Wochenperformance: -9,60 %
Platz 14
Zijin Gold International Company
Wochenperformance: +3,76 %
Wochenperformance: +3,76 %
Platz 15
Trip Com Group
Wochenperformance: -7,77 %
Wochenperformance: -7,77 %
Platz 16
NetApp
Wochenperformance: -14,80 %
Wochenperformance: -14,80 %
Platz 17
Amphenol Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -51,40 %
Wochenperformance: -51,40 %
Platz 18
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