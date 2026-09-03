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    Porsche AG: Sales Reorg Brings Regions Closer to Head Office

    Porsche is reshaping its global sales network, streamlining regions and empowering local markets as new leaders take charge across Europe, the Americas and key growth areas.

    Porsche AG: Sales Reorg Brings Regions Closer to Head Office
    Foto: Marijan Murat - dpa
    • Porsche is reorganising its international sales structure to give regional markets more responsibility, improve decision-making and strengthen coordination with headquarters.
    • The number of sales regions will be reduced from five to four, with Germany joining the Europe region under Regional Lead Robert Ader.
    • North, Central and South America will be combined into a new “Americas” region led by Timo Resch, while China’s structure will remain unchanged under Alexander Pollich.
    • Mathias Busse will lead the Overseas region, focusing on growth markets in the Middle East and Asia, while existing central departments for Europe and Overseas & Emerging Markets will be dissolved.
    • The new organisational structure will take effect on 1 October 2026, with several CEO appointments taking place from 1 January 2027, including changes in Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, Australia and France.
    • Dr Jens Puttfarcken will retire as CEO of Porsche France on 1 January 2027 after more than 29 years with Porsche; Daniel Schmollinger will succeed him.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Porsche AG is on 27.10.2026.

    The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 43,61EUR and was down -0,95 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,54EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.995,54PKT (-0,14 %).


    Porsche AG

    -0,70 %
    +1,81 %
    +2,22 %
    -8,02 %
    -1,35 %
    -55,74 %
    -54,44 %
    ISIN:DE000PAG9113WKN:PAG911
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    Porsche AG: Sales Reorg Brings Regions Closer to Head Office Porsche is reshaping its global sales network, streamlining regions and empowering local markets as new leaders take charge across Europe, the Americas and key growth areas.
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