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    Nexum Group to Release Financial Reports and Protect Stock Listing

    Nexum Group AG faces a critical turning point as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange moves to revoke its listing over past reporting gaps tied to its predecessor’s insolvency.

    Nexum Group to Release Financial Reports and Protect Stock Listing
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Frankfurt Stock Exchange revoked Nexum Group AG’s admission to the Regulated Market (General Standard), effective at the end of October 5, 2026, due to incomplete financial reporting for 2023–2025.
    • The affected reporting periods date back to the insolvency and restructuring phase of predecessor company creditshelf AG, before First Capital AG acquired a majority stake in June 2026.
    • Nexum Group AG will publish preliminary, unaudited financial reports for 2023, 2024 and 2025, along with half-year reports for 2024 and 2025, in the coming days.
    • Audits of the annual financial statements are ongoing, with the audited reports expected to be available by September 20, 2026 and published promptly afterward.
    • The company plans to file an objection against the exchange’s decision and is communicating directly with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to preserve its listing.
    • Nexum Group AG has reorganized its financial reporting, governance and capital-markets responsibilities to close the transparency gap and ensure future compliance; its 2026 half-year report was published on August 31, 2026.



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    Nexum Group to Release Financial Reports and Protect Stock Listing Nexum Group AG faces a critical turning point as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange moves to revoke its listing over past reporting gaps tied to its predecessor’s insolvency.
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