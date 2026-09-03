Nexum Group to Release Financial Reports and Protect Stock Listing
Nexum Group AG faces a critical turning point as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange moves to revoke its listing over past reporting gaps tied to its predecessor’s insolvency.
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- The Frankfurt Stock Exchange revoked Nexum Group AG’s admission to the Regulated Market (General Standard), effective at the end of October 5, 2026, due to incomplete financial reporting for 2023–2025.
- The affected reporting periods date back to the insolvency and restructuring phase of predecessor company creditshelf AG, before First Capital AG acquired a majority stake in June 2026.
- Nexum Group AG will publish preliminary, unaudited financial reports for 2023, 2024 and 2025, along with half-year reports for 2024 and 2025, in the coming days.
- Audits of the annual financial statements are ongoing, with the audited reports expected to be available by September 20, 2026 and published promptly afterward.
- The company plans to file an objection against the exchange’s decision and is communicating directly with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to preserve its listing.
- Nexum Group AG has reorganized its financial reporting, governance and capital-markets responsibilities to close the transparency gap and ensure future compliance; its 2026 half-year report was published on August 31, 2026.
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