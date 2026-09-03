DN Group Delivers Strong H1 2026 Results—What Investors Should Know
DN Group navigated a mixed first half of 2026, pairing resilient equity growth with softer earnings, while its portfolio companies marked notable operational milestones.
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- DN Group reported a solid first half of 2026, with EBIT of €3.2 million and net income of €0.4 million.
- Total equity rose to €386.9 million, up significantly from €288.5 million a year earlier; equity per share reached €6.96.
- The financial result declined to -€2.8 million due mainly to higher interest expenses, while EBIT and net income were below the prior-year period.
- Algene Holding completed its first harvest of 4,500 liters of high-purity microalgae and obtained GMP certification.
- SW Save the Water’s Soapeya product received a positive Dermatest assessment and was deployed in a humanitarian operation in Syria.
- DN Group expects further operational milestones and improved earnings in the second half of 2026, while maintaining a conservative HGB valuation approach.
The price of DN Group at the time of the news was 5,3250EUR and was down -4,05 % compared with the previous day.
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