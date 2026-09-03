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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDN Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DN Group
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    DN Group Delivers Strong H1 2026 Results—What Investors Should Know

    DN Group navigated a mixed first half of 2026, pairing resilient equity growth with softer earnings, while its portfolio companies marked notable operational milestones.

    DN Group Delivers Strong H1 2026 Results—What Investors Should Know
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • DN Group reported a solid first half of 2026, with EBIT of €3.2 million and net income of €0.4 million.
    • Total equity rose to €386.9 million, up significantly from €288.5 million a year earlier; equity per share reached €6.96.
    • The financial result declined to -€2.8 million due mainly to higher interest expenses, while EBIT and net income were below the prior-year period.
    • Algene Holding completed its first harvest of 4,500 liters of high-purity microalgae and obtained GMP certification.
    • SW Save the Water’s Soapeya product received a positive Dermatest assessment and was deployed in a humanitarian operation in Syria.
    • DN Group expects further operational milestones and improved earnings in the second half of 2026, while maintaining a conservative HGB valuation approach.

    The price of DN Group at the time of the news was 5,3250EUR and was down -4,05 % compared with the previous day.


    DN Group

    -3,60 %
    -8,55 %
    -6,96 %
    0,00 %
    +4,90 %
    -46,50 %
    ISIN:DE000A3DW408WKN:A3DW40
    DN Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    DN Group Delivers Strong H1 2026 Results—What Investors Should Know DN Group navigated a mixed first half of 2026, pairing resilient equity growth with softer earnings, while its portfolio companies marked notable operational milestones.
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