Commerzbank Launches Fresh Share Buyback of Up to €1.2bn
Commerzbank is set to intensify shareholder rewards, unveiling a fresh €1.2 billion share buyback that anchors its ambitious 2026 capital-return strategy.
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- Commerzbank will launch a new share buyback programme worth up to €1.2 billion on 4 September 2026.
- The programme is expected to be completed by 10 February 2027 at the latest.
- The buyback has been approved by the European Central Bank and the German Finance Agency.
- Repurchased shares will be cancelled at a later stage, continuing Commerzbank’s capital-return policy.
- The buyback is part of planned shareholder returns of around €3.2 billion for the 2026 financial year, including dividends.
- Commerzbank aims to return 100% of net income after AT1 coupon payments and before extraordinary items; the dividend is expected to account for at least 50% of the total return.
The next important date, Q3 2026 results, at Commerzbank is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 41,66EUR and was up +3,12 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,63EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.980,00PKT (+0,57 %).
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