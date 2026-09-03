Commerzbank Launches Fresh Share Buyback of Up to €1.2bn

Commerzbank will launch a new share buyback programme worth up to €1.2 billion on 4 September 2026.

The programme is expected to be completed by 10 February 2027 at the latest.

The buyback has been approved by the European Central Bank and the German Finance Agency.

Repurchased shares will be cancelled at a later stage, continuing Commerzbank’s capital-return policy.

The buyback is part of planned shareholder returns of around €3.2 billion for the 2026 financial year, including dividends.

Commerzbank aims to return 100% of net income after AT1 coupon payments and before extraordinary items; the dividend is expected to account for at least 50% of the total return.

The next important date, Q3 2026 results, at Commerzbank is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 41,66EUR and was up +3,12 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,63EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.980,00PKT (+0,57 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar