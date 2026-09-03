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    Commerzbank Launches Fresh Share Buyback of Up to €1.2bn

    Commerzbank is set to intensify shareholder rewards, unveiling a fresh €1.2 billion share buyback that anchors its ambitious 2026 capital-return strategy.

    Commerzbank Launches Fresh Share Buyback of Up to €1.2bn
    Foto: kittyfly - stock.adobe.com
    • Commerzbank will launch a new share buyback programme worth up to €1.2 billion on 4 September 2026.
    • The programme is expected to be completed by 10 February 2027 at the latest.
    • The buyback has been approved by the European Central Bank and the German Finance Agency.
    • Repurchased shares will be cancelled at a later stage, continuing Commerzbank’s capital-return policy.
    • The buyback is part of planned shareholder returns of around €3.2 billion for the 2026 financial year, including dividends.
    • Commerzbank aims to return 100% of net income after AT1 coupon payments and before extraordinary items; the dividend is expected to account for at least 50% of the total return.

    The next important date, Q3 2026 results, at Commerzbank is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 41,66EUR and was up +3,12 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,63EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.980,00PKT (+0,57 %).


    Commerzbank

    +3,46 %
    +2,52 %
    +10,31 %
    +13,02 %
    +28,87 %
    +312,12 %
    +674,34 %
    +536,68 %
    -54,59 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
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    Commerzbank Launches Fresh Share Buyback of Up to €1.2bn Commerzbank is set to intensify shareholder rewards, unveiling a fresh €1.2 billion share buyback that anchors its ambitious 2026 capital-return strategy.
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