DAX, ChargePoint Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Panumas Nikhomkhai - Pexel
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Palantir
|?
|?
|?
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|?
|?
|?
|Netlist
|?
|?
|Moderna
|?
|?
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|?
|?
|Broadcom
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|142
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|54
|?
|?
|?
|Netlist
|39
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|34
|?
|?
|Evotec
|32
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|24
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|ChargePoint Holdings
|+35,80 %
|?
|?
|?
|Snowflake Registered (A)
|+20,04 %
|?
|?
|?
|Singulus Technologies
|+14,54 %
|?
|?
|?
|Victoria's Secret & Company
|-13,19 %
|?
|?
|Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A)
|-25,00 %
|?
|?
|?
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
|-44,10 %
|?
|?
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Palantir
Wochenperformance: -4,30 %
Wochenperformance: -4,30 %
Platz 1
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: -0,60 %
Wochenperformance: -0,60 %
Platz 2
Netlist
Wochenperformance: -9,46 %
Wochenperformance: -9,46 %
Platz 3
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +0,69 %
Wochenperformance: +0,69 %
Platz 4
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +8,02 %
Wochenperformance: +8,02 %
Platz 5
Broadcom
Wochenperformance: -3,81 %
Wochenperformance: -3,81 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,76 %
Wochenperformance: -2,76 %
Platz 8
Netlist
Wochenperformance: -9,46 %
Wochenperformance: -9,46 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -4,71 %
Wochenperformance: -4,71 %
Platz 10
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -1,42 %
Wochenperformance: -1,42 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,15 %
Wochenperformance: -1,15 %
Platz 12
ChargePoint Holdings
Wochenperformance: +34,07 %
Wochenperformance: +34,07 %
Platz 13
Snowflake Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +20,00 %
Wochenperformance: +20,00 %
Platz 14
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +12,56 %
Wochenperformance: +12,56 %
Platz 15
Victoria's Secret & Company
Wochenperformance: -26,13 %
Wochenperformance: -26,13 %
Platz 16
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: -27,44 %
Wochenperformance: -27,44 %
Platz 17
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Wochenperformance: -46,74 %
Wochenperformance: -46,74 %
Platz 18
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