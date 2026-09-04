Rheinmetall, AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|GoPro Registered (A)
|?
|?
|?
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|?
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
|Prospect Prediction Markets
|?
|Tesla
|?
|?
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Rheinmetall
|57
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|53
|?
|?
|?
|Evotec
|32
|?
|?
|Bitcoin
|22
|?
|?
|Volkswagen (VW) Vz
|20
|?
|?
|Kuros Biosciences
|20
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A)
|+18,44 %
|?
|?
|?
|Samsara Registered (A)
|+14,37 %
|?
|?
|H2APEX Group SCA
|+9,87 %
|?
|?
|?
|COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Registered (H)
|-5,97 %
|?
|?
|?
|UiPath Registered (A)
|-7,78 %
|?
|?
|?
|Lululemon Athletica
|-17,75 %
|?
|?
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GoPro Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +137,87 %
Wochenperformance: +137,87 %
Platz 1
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +3,40 %
Wochenperformance: +3,40 %
Platz 2
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +2,07 %
Wochenperformance: +2,07 %
Platz 3
Prospect Prediction Markets
Wochenperformance: -14,04 %
Wochenperformance: -14,04 %
Platz 4
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +4,97 %
Wochenperformance: +4,97 %
Platz 5
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +4,08 %
Wochenperformance: +4,08 %
Platz 6
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -9,32 %
Wochenperformance: -9,32 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,18 %
Wochenperformance: -6,18 %
Platz 8
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -3,88 %
Wochenperformance: -3,88 %
Platz 9
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +1,00 %
Wochenperformance: +1,00 %
Platz 10
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Wochenperformance: +8,49 %
Wochenperformance: +8,49 %
Platz 11
Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: -17,31 %
Wochenperformance: -17,31 %
Platz 12
AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +14,17 %
Wochenperformance: +14,17 %
Platz 13
Samsara Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +4,95 %
Wochenperformance: +4,95 %
Platz 14
H2APEX Group SCA
Wochenperformance: +14,10 %
Wochenperformance: +14,10 %
Platz 15
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -4,35 %
Wochenperformance: -4,35 %
Platz 16
UiPath Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -7,74 %
Wochenperformance: -7,74 %
Platz 17
Lululemon Athletica
Wochenperformance: -13,62 %
Wochenperformance: -13,62 %
Platz 18
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