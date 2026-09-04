PSI AG: AGM Elects New Supervisory Board Members
PSI Software SE ushers in a new chapter as its 2026 Annual General Meeting appoints seasoned industry leaders to reshape the company’s Supervisory Board.
Foto: Schöning - picture alliance / Bildagentur-online
- PSI Software SE’s Annual General Meeting on September 2, 2026, elected Peter Walter Herweck, Max Fowinkel, and Michael Kunz to the Supervisory Board.
- Peter Walter Herweck was appointed Chairman of the six-member Supervisory Board at the subsequent constituent meeting.
- Herweck brings more than 40 years of experience in energy management, industrial automation, and software, including leadership roles at Siemens and Schneider Electric.
- Max Fowinkel has 20 years of experience at Warburg Pincus, focusing on growth investments in software and technology companies.
- Michael Kunz has 35 years of experience in tax advisory services for private equity transactions and founded MK PE Consult GmbH in 2020.
- The elections became necessary after Supervisory Board Chairman Uwe Hack and members Wilhelm Jaroni and Georg Tacke resigned at the end of the Annual General Meeting; PSI employs nearly 2,300 people and develops software for optimizing energy and material flows.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at PSI AG is on 30.10.2026.
The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 44,95EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.
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