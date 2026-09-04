PSI AG: AGM Elects New Supervisory Board Members

PSI Software SE’s Annual General Meeting on September 2, 2026, elected Peter Walter Herweck, Max Fowinkel, and Michael Kunz to the Supervisory Board.

Peter Walter Herweck was appointed Chairman of the six-member Supervisory Board at the subsequent constituent meeting.

Herweck brings more than 40 years of experience in energy management, industrial automation, and software, including leadership roles at Siemens and Schneider Electric.

Max Fowinkel has 20 years of experience at Warburg Pincus, focusing on growth investments in software and technology companies.

Michael Kunz has 35 years of experience in tax advisory services for private equity transactions and founded MK PE Consult GmbH in 2020.

The elections became necessary after Supervisory Board Chairman Uwe Hack and members Wilhelm Jaroni and Georg Tacke resigned at the end of the Annual General Meeting; PSI employs nearly 2,300 people and develops software for optimizing energy and material flows.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at PSI AG is on 30.10.2026.

The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 44,95EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.







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