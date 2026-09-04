DAX, AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Verbio - Verbio
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|GoPro Registered (A)
|?
|?
|?
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|?
|?
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
|Tungsten West
|?
|?
|Tesla
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|237
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|52
|?
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|52
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|48
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|38
|?
|?
|Verbio
|30
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|+14,65 %
|?
|?
|?
|Astera Labs
|+13,11 %
|?
|?
|?
|Smith & Wesson Brands
|+11,23 %
|?
|?
|?
|FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)
|-16,57 %
|?
|?
|?
|Lululemon Athletica
|-17,08 %
|?
|?
|?
|Guidewire Software
|-19,98 %
|?
|?
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GoPro Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +137,87 %
Wochenperformance: +137,87 %
Platz 1
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +17,41 %
Wochenperformance: +17,41 %
Platz 2
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: +26,83 %
Wochenperformance: +26,83 %
Platz 3
Tungsten West
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 4
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +4,97 %
Wochenperformance: +4,97 %
Platz 5
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -20,00 %
Wochenperformance: -20,00 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,32 %
Wochenperformance: -1,32 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,18 %
Wochenperformance: -6,18 %
Platz 8
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -12,53 %
Wochenperformance: -12,53 %
Platz 9
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -20,00 %
Wochenperformance: -20,00 %
Platz 10
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -3,26 %
Wochenperformance: -3,26 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -7,77 %
Wochenperformance: -7,77 %
Platz 12
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +17,41 %
Wochenperformance: +17,41 %
Platz 13
Astera Labs
Wochenperformance: +6,56 %
Wochenperformance: +6,56 %
Platz 14
Smith & Wesson Brands
Wochenperformance: +7,92 %
Wochenperformance: +7,92 %
Platz 15
FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)
Wochenperformance: -22,79 %
Wochenperformance: -22,79 %
Platz 16
Lululemon Athletica
Wochenperformance: -16,35 %
Wochenperformance: -16,35 %
Platz 17
Guidewire Software
Wochenperformance: -20,74 %
Wochenperformance: -20,74 %
Platz 18
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