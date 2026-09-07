2026 Half-Year Results: Growth Continues to Accelerate
Burkhalter Group powers ahead in 2026: rising profits, resilient sales and smart acquisitions fuel growth in energy‑efficient building technology and infrastructure services.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Burkhalter Group reported a successful first half of 2026, with earnings per share rising 8.0% year on year to CHF 2.44 from CHF 2.26.
- Group profit increased by 8.1% to CHF 25.9 million, while EBIT rose 5.2% to CHF 31.1 million.
- Sales remained largely stable at CHF 587.3 million, compared with CHF 586.8 million in the same period of 2025.
- Performance was supported by strong demand for energy-efficient building technology and continued refurbishment and renovation activity.
- The Group expanded through several targeted acquisitions, strengthening its regional presence and expertise in sanitary, HVAC, electrical, building automation, and energy and water infrastructure services.
- Management confirmed its positive 2026 outlook and expects another moderate increase in earnings per share compared with 2025.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Burkhalter Holding is on 07.09.2026.
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