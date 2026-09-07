2026 Half-Year Results: Growth Continues to Accelerate

Burkhalter Group reported a successful first half of 2026, with earnings per share rising 8.0% year on year to CHF 2.44 from CHF 2.26.

Group profit increased by 8.1% to CHF 25.9 million, while EBIT rose 5.2% to CHF 31.1 million.

Sales remained largely stable at CHF 587.3 million, compared with CHF 586.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Performance was supported by strong demand for energy-efficient building technology and continued refurbishment and renovation activity.

The Group expanded through several targeted acquisitions, strengthening its regional presence and expertise in sanitary, HVAC, electrical, building automation, and energy and water infrastructure services.

Management confirmed its positive 2026 outlook and expects another moderate increase in earnings per share compared with 2025.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Burkhalter Holding is on 07.09.2026.



