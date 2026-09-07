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    Swiss Re Warns: Complex Risks Drive Rising Protection Needs

    As risks grow more complex and interconnected, rising losses, new technologies and geopolitical tensions redefine the landscape of global reinsurance.

    Swiss Re Warns: Complex Risks Drive Rising Protection Needs
    Foto: Ennio Leanza - dpa
    • Swiss Re sees growing demand for reinsurance as risks become more complex, interconnected and rapidly changing; it supports clients with data, analytics, underwriting expertise and tailored solutions.
    • Insured natural catastrophe losses are rising by 5–7% annually due to greater exposure, higher asset values and changing hazard patterns; losses could reach around USD 320 billion in a severe 2026 scenario.
    • Wildfires are the fastest-growing weather peril globally, with insured wildfire losses in Europe increasing by an estimated 8–11% annually in recent decades.
    • AI and data-centre infrastructure create major insurance opportunities: cumulative global investment may exceed USD 6 trillion by 2030, generating an estimated USD 91 billion premium opportunity.
    • US commercial liability losses reached USD 174 billion in 2025, exceeding global insured natural catastrophe losses, highlighting the need for disciplined underwriting amid rising litigation and verdict risks.
    • Geopolitical tensions are disrupting energy, commodities and supply chains, increasing inflation, repair costs and claims exposure while making risk concentrations harder to assess.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Swiss Re is on 05.11.2026.


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    Swiss Re Warns: Complex Risks Drive Rising Protection Needs As risks grow more complex and interconnected, rising losses, new technologies and geopolitical tensions redefine the landscape of global reinsurance.
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