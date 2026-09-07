🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.   🎁 Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNanoRepro AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NanoRepro
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    New revenue guidance reinforces growth trajectory; chg. est.

    NanoRepro’s new revenue guidance implies softer FY26 but stronger medium- to long-term growth, with additional acquisition optionality. Change in revenue forecast. Maintaining BUY at a PT of € 4.4.

    Ahead of its AGM today, NanoRepro published group revenue guidance for the short-, medium- and long-term on Friday, providing greater visibility on the expected growth trajectory of its multi-brand health platform. In detail:

    FY26 guidance confirms double-digit growth. Management guided for ~ € 18m in revenue, slightly below our projection of € 19m (eNuW), but still confirming solid double-digit growth of ~ 12.5% yoy. Growth is expected to be largely organic, as the current inorganic contribution from ALPHABIOL should remain modest at ~ € 0.2m (eNuW) in FY26e.

    FY28 guidance slightly beats our expectations. Management expects ~ € 28m in revenue in FY28, slightly above our estimate of € 27.1m (eNuW). Based on FY25 sales of € 16m, this implies a strong ~ 20.5% CAGR (FY25e-FY28e), compared to 19.2% CAGR embedded in estimates. Importantly, the guidance confirms the strong medium-term growth trajectory of the current product portfolio despite the slightly softer-than-expected growth anticipated for FY26.

    FY30 guidance suggests additional M&A optionality. The long-term revenue target of € 40m exceeds our current estimate of € 35.5m (eNuW) by € 4.5m. While management has not provided a split between organic and inorganic growth, we expect the majority of the targeted increase to be organically driven. But given NanoRepro's track record of adding new brands to its platform and management's repeatedly highlighted acquisition ambitions, we expect this to include ~ € 2-3m (eNuW) of revenue from future M&A.

    Notably, at its AGM NanoRepro is seeking shareholder approval for an additional € 1.9m in authorized capital, which would bring total authorized capital to € 7.1m, equivalent to 50% of its current share capital. Importantly, the authorization explicitly allows shares to be issued as consideration for acquisitions, providing additional flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A. Hence, we view the € 40m target as combining a stronger organic growth trajectory with additional M&A optionality.

    Adjusting our forecast to reflect the stronger mid- to long-term growth outlook. Taking into account the slightly softer near-term growth implied by the company's FY26 guidance, but stronger mid- to long-term growth trajectory, we adjust our revenue forecasts accordingly. We lower our FY26e revenue estimate to € 18.1m (eNuW; previously € 19m) while raising our forecasts to € 28m (eNuW; previously € 27.1m) in FY28e and € 37m (eNuW; previously € 35.5m) in FY30e.

    New guidance reinforces positive expectations for the current portfolio. Despite slightly softer growth in FY26, the new guidance provides greater visibility on NanoRepro's medium- to long-term growth trajectory, with the € 40m FY30 target implying a strong ~ 20% sales CAGR from FY25. Our revised estimates remain somewhat more conservative, as they currently reflect organic growth only, implying a ~ 18% CAGR to € 37m in FY30e, while potential future acquisitions provide additional upside. Overall, we view the new guidance as supportive of NanoRepro's investments case. We reiterate BUY at an unchanged PT of € 4.40, based on DCF.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von NuWays AG
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    New revenue guidance reinforces growth trajectory; chg. est. NanoRepro’s new revenue guidance implies softer FY26 but stronger medium- to long-term growth, with additional acquisition optionality. Change in revenue forecast. Maintaining BUY at a PT of € 4.4.

    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     