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    paragon Group: Three Companies, Including paragon GmbH, File for Bankruptcy

    paragon faces insolvency after a key investor failed to deliver vital funding, leaving hundreds of German jobs at risk despite a strong order book and solid profitability.

    paragon Group: Three Companies, Including paragon GmbH, File for Bankruptcy
    Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
    • paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries paragon electronic GmbH and paragon movasys GmbH filed for insolvency at the Paderborn Local Court on September 7, 2026.
    • The filing was triggered by Indian investor Tejascore Techsystems Inc., which failed to provide the promised EUR 12 million in financing despite repeated requests and an extension.
    • paragon says it cannot meet its supplier obligations because of the outstanding payments; its lawyers suspect that Tejascore’s assurances involved fraud or malicious deception.
    • The affected German companies employ 552 people, including 21 apprentices and interns; the foreign subsidiaries in Croatia and China are not included in the insolvency filing.
    • Despite the crisis, paragon states that it is profitable, has reduced its debt by more than 64%, holds a substantial order backlog, and supplies major automotive manufacturers, with around 94% of revenue coming from customers for whom it is the sole supplier.
    • Management expects business operations to continue after the appointment of a provisional insolvency administrator, while employee wages and salaries will be covered by insolvency payments.

    The next important date, Publication of the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2025 (Annual Report), at paragon is on 07.10.2026.


    paragon

    +0,36 %
    -8,47 %
    -18,79 %
    -15,87 %
    -44,47 %
    -72,45 %
    -86,02 %
    -95,47 %
    -82,03 %
    ISIN:DE0005558696WKN:555869
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