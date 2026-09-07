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    Clearway Capital Rejects GZO’s Proposed Debt Deal

    Clearway Capital is challenging GZO AG Spital Wetzikon’s restructuring plan, warning creditors that the promised recovery is risky, delayed, and significantly undervalued.

    Clearway Capital Rejects GZO’s Proposed Debt Deal
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Clearway Capital, a major creditor of GZO AG Spital Wetzikon, intends to vote against GZO’s proposed composition agreement and urges other creditors to do the same at the expected October 2026 assembly.
    • Clearway argues that the plan offers only CHF 70.1 million in immediate cash, equivalent to 29% of claims, while its advertised recovery rate of 39.3–47.5% depends on uncertain or deferred payments.
    • The plan includes a 10.3% payment spread over ten years without interest or security, an 8.2% payment dependent on GZO’s dispute with Steiner, and an unquantifiable EBITDA-linked component.
    • Clearway says GZO rejected a binding, fully financed CHF 55 million offer from Infracore SA for its real estate, which could potentially have enabled an immediate recovery of up to 60% for creditors.
    • The Infracore offer conflicts with GZO’s liquidation assessment, which valued all fixed assets at only CHF 12 million and the hospital property at zero; Clearway criticizes GZO for not sharing PwC’s analysis supporting the rejection.
    • Under Article 305 SchKG, creditors holding slightly more than one-third of total claims can block the agreement; Clearway says creditors representing about CHF 165 million, or two-thirds of total claims, previously supported its position and urges broad participation in the vote.



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    Clearway Capital Rejects GZO’s Proposed Debt Deal Clearway Capital is challenging GZO AG Spital Wetzikon’s restructuring plan, warning creditors that the promised recovery is risky, delayed, and significantly undervalued.
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