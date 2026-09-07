Clearway Capital Rejects GZO’s Proposed Debt Deal
Clearway Capital is challenging GZO AG Spital Wetzikon’s restructuring plan, warning creditors that the promised recovery is risky, delayed, and significantly undervalued.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Clearway Capital, a major creditor of GZO AG Spital Wetzikon, intends to vote against GZO’s proposed composition agreement and urges other creditors to do the same at the expected October 2026 assembly.
- Clearway argues that the plan offers only CHF 70.1 million in immediate cash, equivalent to 29% of claims, while its advertised recovery rate of 39.3–47.5% depends on uncertain or deferred payments.
- The plan includes a 10.3% payment spread over ten years without interest or security, an 8.2% payment dependent on GZO’s dispute with Steiner, and an unquantifiable EBITDA-linked component.
- Clearway says GZO rejected a binding, fully financed CHF 55 million offer from Infracore SA for its real estate, which could potentially have enabled an immediate recovery of up to 60% for creditors.
- The Infracore offer conflicts with GZO’s liquidation assessment, which valued all fixed assets at only CHF 12 million and the hospital property at zero; Clearway criticizes GZO for not sharing PwC’s analysis supporting the rejection.
- Under Article 305 SchKG, creditors holding slightly more than one-third of total claims can block the agreement; Clearway says creditors representing about CHF 165 million, or two-thirds of total claims, previously supported its position and urges broad participation in the vote.
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