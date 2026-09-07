hGears: German Unit Files for Self-Administered Insolvency Amid Cash Crunch
hGears Schramberg GmbH has filed for self-administered insolvency, seeking to stabilize operations and reshape its future amid ongoing financial pressures.
- On 7 September 2026, hGears Schramberg GmbH applied to the Local Court of Rottweil to open insolvency proceedings under self-administration due to illiquidity.
- The financial difficulties are attributed to insufficient production volumes and a cost base that is too high for current business levels.
- The proceedings concern only hGears Schramberg GmbH; hGears AG and the Group’s other companies are currently not affected.
- The aim is to restructure the Schramberg site within an orderly legal framework and establish a viable future business setup.
- Business operations at hGears Schramberg GmbH are planned to continue after the insolvency application.
- hGears AG is assessing the potential impact on its assets, financial position and results; its domination agreement with the subsidiary could lead to financial effects depending on how the proceedings develop.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at hGears is on 11.11.2026.
The price of hGears at the time of the news was 0,8350EUR and was up +0,91 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,7500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -10,18 % since publication.
-10,91 %
-8,70 %
-11,45 %
-18,78 %
-59,84 %
-76,59 %
-97,02 %
-97,25 %
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